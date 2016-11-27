Tom Brady 5th in NFL history with 60K passing yards

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Tom Brady became the fifth player in NFL history to reach 60,000 yards passing for his career, reaching the milestone on an 18-yard pass to Julian Edelman with 9:40 left in the second quarter of the New England Patriots’ game against the New York Jets.

With this 18-yard pass to @Edelman11, Tom Brady passed 60K career passing yards! 👏👏👏 #Patriots https://t.co/y3ABmfO5Wl — NFL (@NFL) November 27, 2016

Brady, who is also looking to tie Peyton Manning for career wins by a quarterback with 200, came into Sunday’s game needing 57 yards passing to join Manning (71,940), Brett Favre (71,838), Drew Brees (64,180) and Dan Marino (61,361).

The Patriots quarterback, who was questionable for the game with an ailing knee, is 21-6 in the regular season against the Jets as starter and could join Favre as only QBs in NFL history with at least 22 wins against two teams. Brady has 26 victories vs. Buffalo; Favre has 26 wins vs. Detroit and 23 vs. Chicago.

— Dennis Waszak reporting from East Rutherford, New Jersey.