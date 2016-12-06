Meet the lifelong Patriots fan who bears a striking resemblance to Matt Patricia

"I didn’t think it would be all this craziness."

By
December 6, 2016

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Though the Patriots’ 26-10 win over the Rams on Sunday didn’t provide an amazing number of on-field highlights, there was one particular television moment that captivated New England fans (and even got a shout-out from Randy Moss). Cameras for the Fox broadcast cut to a fan in the stands who looks remarkably like Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.

The man was identified as lifelong Patriots fan Kevin Sullivan. In the midst of a whirlwind of unexpected attention, Sullivan sat down for an interview:

Did you have a moment when Matt Patricia first became the defensive coordinator when you realized how much you looked like a Patriots coach?

Advertisement

Well, when he was an assistant, I would see him in the background and be like, ‘That guy kind of looks like me.’ And then once he came to the forefront, then all of my friends started noticing and saying stuff. Once he became the defensive coordinator, that’s when more people started noticing.

Did your similar look hit home the first time you dressed up like him?

Like I said on Toucher and Rich, this is how I’ve been for a long time. I always grow my beard out during the winter, so it just was natural to get that sweatshirt and wear it to Halloween games and to the parade. Then the other day, my friend’s wife got us tickets front row, so I thought I had to wear it. I thought I would just get on the JumboTron, maybe the TV, that’s it. But I didn’t think it would be all this craziness.

Has there been one part of all of this that you’ve been most excited about?

Well, yesterday I thought it was cool talking on Toucher and Rich, because I listen to them every morning. But then watching Monday Night Football with my brother last night, and they were doing the ‘C’mon, man‘ segment. And when I was the one that Randy Moss announced, I just thought that’s crazy. I totally respect that guy. He’s one of the best receivers ever and a future Hall of Famer. That was wicked cool.

Advertisement

I know you said you keep your phone on silent during the game, but when did you start to get an inkling that you had gotten noticed?

When my buddy, Matt, whose phone wasn’t on silent because he has a little kid so he always keeps his phone on, his brother-in-law was calling him. That’s when we found out. And it was crazy, I was picking up my phone and just glancing at it. I didn’t want to read any of the texts, because if I did  that, then I would just not have been able to watch any of the game. I just kept seeing the number go up and up and up. You’re not used to getting that many text messages or notifications.

How often are you able to go to Patriots games?

Now I probably try to get to at least two or three a year. I had season tickets for like four seasons. I went to the second Super Bowl against the Giants out in Indianapolis, and that was cool. The experience going there and leading up to it. The ending was a little upsetting, but it was still a great experience. Not many get to go to a Super Bowl and see your team. So many people don’t get to experience that. It was awesome.

Do you usually go with the Matt Patricia look?

I always wear a backwards Patriots cap. The beard and the hair, that’s just how I am. So typically I have this old school Pat Patriot long sleeve T-shirt that I wear. That’s like my go-to. It’s like my good luck charm. I wear that to all the games. Usually if it’s Halloween or closer to it, I’ll wear the red hoodie to the games. But I just figured that since I was front row, instead of where my old tickets were in the 200s (section), I was like I have to wear the sweatshirt, just to see if we end up on TV. Like I said, I didn’t think it would turn into all of this, which is pretty funny. Pretty crazy, too.

Advertisement

Have you ever run into other Matt Patricia doppelgängers?

At the Halloween game last year, I ran into a young lady dressed like him with a fake beard. That was kind of funny. I always get people yelling, ‘Hey, Matt Patricia, Matt Patricia.’ At the parade a couple of years ago, Jonathan Kraft actually leaned over his Duck Boat and was like, ‘Matt Patricia!’ That was kind of cool. And when the coaches boat went by, Josh McDaniels was on my side and he started shouting for Matt, who came over from the other side (of the boat). We were yelling back and forth, which was great.

When you got to the stadium yesterday, how quickly were people calling you out for the Patricia look?

Well we usually park on the street for the easy-out parking and when we’re walking down to the stadium, we were getting beeps from cars. And there’s always a cop by the Papa Gino’s, a state trooper who always says to me whenever we cross, ‘Coach, you’re supposed to be in the game!’ He’s a cool guy. He always says something. It’s just cool seeing regular people that I’m used to. And actually when I had season tickets, there was a time when I was waiting to come in and there was a guy who said, ‘I don’t go to all the games, but I always see you when I’m here, and I know we’re going to win, because I think of the coach.’

Does dressing up like Matt Patricia lead to free beer?

No, no. That doesn’t happen. Actually, the guy I was sitting next to on Sunday, he gave me a beer, because I told him my old tickets were in the family section, which he didn’t even know existed in the park. He said, ‘Well you need a beer for all these games you’ve gone to without getting beers.’ And I told him it’s OK, but I wasn’t going to turn him down.

If you met Matt Patricia, would you ask him anything in particular about the Patriots? Or would you just trade tips on how to maintain your beard?

It would be cool just to shake his hand and thank him for all that he’s done over the years as a Patriots assistant and now the coordinator. I love football. It’s my number one (sport). I know people that have met him at charity functions. They always say how much we look alike, so it would just be funny to get a side-by-side picture.

 

Do you plan on going to any other Patriots games this season?

I would like to more Patriots games this year. I don’t have any lined up, but typically that’s how it works with me and my friends. One of us gets tickets and we call each other asking if we want to go to the game. You never know. It’s not as frequent as a Red Sox game during the summer, but it still happens. I’m always the one that gets the first phone call because I used to have the season tickets and I’d take all my friends. And I didn’t ask for money. I just like the experience of going and having fun with my friends, so whenever I had the tickets I would share them. So whenever they get the free tickets, I usually get the first call.

TOPICS: New England Patriots
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Close
Get the Globe's updates on the Patriots for free.
Get Point After, delivering Patriots game stats and the inside scoop right to your inbox.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Golf
Tiger Woods has a 4th back surgery April 20, 2017 | 4:27 PM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Thursday, April 20, 2017. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP)
Boston Red Sox
Sale's 13 Ks, Betts' 2B in 10th lead Red Sox over Jays 4-1 April 20, 2017 | 4:03 PM
BOSTON, MA - APRIL 15: Chris Sale #41 of the Boston Red Sox reacts as he walks to the dugout after pitching the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park on April 15, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. All players are wearing #42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day.(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Sports Q
Do the Red Sox look like a playoff team so far? April 20, 2017 | 2:59 PM
04/11/16: Boston, MA: Red Sox starting pitcher David Price reacts as the Orioles Manny Machado heads for home as he scores ahead of teammate Mark Trumbo (not pictured) following his third inning three run home run. The Boston Red Sox hosted the Baltimore Orioles for their Home Opener of the 2016 Major League baseball season.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox say David Price dealing with 'soreness' in recovery April 20, 2017 | 1:35 PM
President Trump with the Patriots at the White House.
New England Patriots
Donald Trump uses Patriots White House photos to rip New York Times April 20, 2017 | 12:05 PM
The Patriots attended a White House ceremony on Wednesday.
New England Patriots
Boycott, Tom Brady’s absence undermine stagecraft of Patriots’ White House visit April 20, 2017 | 11:17 AM
Red Sox starting pitcher Brian Johnson earned his first Major League victory Tuesday night, but needed relief from a weary bullpen after going only five innings.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox bullpen in dire need of some relief April 20, 2017 | 11:12 AM
With the Bulls crowding All-Star Isaiah Thomas, the Celtics have to find another source of offense to stay alive in the series.
Boston Celtics
Celtics coach Brad Stevens might make lineup changes for Game 3 April 20, 2017 | 11:03 AM
Jon Lester is not scheduled to face the Red Sox at Fenway April 28-30.
Boston Red Sox
Jon Lester not scheduled to pitch against Red Sox April 20, 2017 | 10:58 AM
TORONTO, ON - APRIL 18: Mookie Betts #50 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates their victory with Andrew Benintendi #16 as they run off the field during MLB game action against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on April 18, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox
Mookie Betts' no-strikeout streak ends at 129 plate appearances April 20, 2017 | 10:45 AM
An unidentified man wearing a business suit and black hat, runs with the Boston Marathon pack along the course from Hopkinton to Boston, flanked by D.J. Harding (223) of Oregon, and Tom Fleming (5) of New Jersey in 1984.
Boston Marathon
2-time NYC marathon champ dies coaching middle school meet April 20, 2017 | 9:52 AM
FILE - In this Friday, April 14, 2017, file photo, Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez turns to look in the direction of the jury as he reacts to his double murder acquittal at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. Hernandez hung himself and was pronounced dead at a Massachusetts hospital early Wednesday, April 19, 2017, according to officials. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, Pool, File)
New England Patriots
Hernandez reportedly had bible verse written on forehead when found dead April 20, 2017 | 8:59 AM
New England Patriots
Patriots hit back at New York Times over White House tweet April 20, 2017 | 7:55 AM
Boston Red Sox Pablo Sandoval is out at second base on the force out as Toronto Blue Jays Troy Tulowitzki turns the double play in the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Toronto. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP)
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox shut out in 3-0 loss to Blue Jays April 19, 2017 | 11:28 PM
New England Patriots
Gronk: ‘It was an honor to be in the Oval Office fist pumping POTUS’ April 19, 2017 | 10:50 PM
Boston MA 4/19/17 Boston Bruins Zedano Chara and Tuuka Rask looking at the puck in the net as Ottawa Senators Viktor Stalberg celebrates teammate Bobby Ryan's goal during third period action of game 4 of the first round of the NHL Playoffs at TD Garden. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Boston Bruins
Bruins on brink of elimination after 1-0 loss to Senators April 19, 2017 | 10:32 PM
Denna Laing waves the Boston Bruins flag as fans cheer prior to the first period of Game 4 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against the Ottawa Senators in Boston, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Laing has been wheelchair-bound since being injured in the 2015 Women's Winter Classic hockey game. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Bruins
Denna Laing pumped up the Bruins' home crowd before Game 4 April 19, 2017 | 8:12 PM
Aaron Hernandez misses a catch against the Ravens during the 2013 AFC Championship game at Gillette Stadium on January 20, 2013 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
New England Patriots
Aaron Hernandez’s life and death were tragic, by his doing April 19, 2017 | 8:01 PM
President Donald Trump shakes hands with New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during a ceremony Wednesday on the South Lawn of the White House.
New England Patriots
Donald Trump explains the story behind the letter Bill Belichick sent him April 19, 2017 | 7:05 PM
Patriots backup quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett at the White House. Brissett also tagged Brady in the space between them.
New England Patriots
The Patriots backup QBs left room for Tom Brady in a White House photo April 19, 2017 | 6:47 PM
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 19: New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick (L) and team owner Robert Kraft (R) present a football helmet to U.S. President Donald Trump during a celebration of the team's Super Bowl victory on the South Lawn at the White House April 19, 2017 in Washington, DC. It was the team's fifth Super Bowl victory since 1960. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Patriots say side-by-side photos of White House visits ‘lack context’ April 19, 2017 | 6:13 PM
Washington, D.C.-04/19/2017- The Superbowl Champions New England Patriots where guests for a ceremony at the White House with President Donald Trump. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff (sports)
New England Patriots
Watch the full 15-minute White House ceremony honoring the Patriots April 19, 2017 | 6:05 PM
New England Patriots
Read Jacoby Brissett’s heartfelt thank-you letter to Barack Obama April 19, 2017 | 5:53 PM
Boston MA 4/18/17 Boston Celtics Marcus Smart reacting after making a foul against the Chicago Bulls during second quarter of game 2 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Boston Celtics
NBA fines Marcus Smart $25,000 for making 'obscene gesture' April 19, 2017 | 5:11 PM
Catherine Klima and Michael Jencks.
Boston Marathon
This marathoner closed out Monday with a medal and an engagement ring April 19, 2017 | 4:55 PM
Wide receiver Danny Amendola spent time working on one-to-one drills with quarterback Tom Brady.
New England Patriots
Donald Trump congratulated Danny Amendola on his key Super Bowl catch. Just one problem. April 19, 2017 | 4:37 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
New England Patriots
Donald Trump never mentioned Tom Brady during his speech honoring the Patriots April 19, 2017 | 4:02 PM
Boston MA 4/18/17 Boston Celtics Marcus Smart battles for a loose ball with Chicago Bulls Rajon Rondo during second quarter of game 2 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Boston Celtics
Brad Stevens: If Marcus Smart made a gesture, 'it's unacceptable' April 19, 2017 | 3:30 PM
President Donald Trump speaks alongside the New England Patriots during a ceremony honoring them as 2017 Super Bowl Champions on the South Lawn of the White House.
New England Patriots
How the Pats pulled off a Super Bowl LI win, according to President Trump April 19, 2017 | 3:26 PM
Washington, D.C.-04/19/2017- The Superbowl Champions New England Patriots where guests for a ceremony at the White House with President Donald Trump. Trump shakes Belichicks hand as Julian Edelman looks on. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff (sports)
New England Patriots
See photos from the Patriots' White House visit April 19, 2017 | 3:23 PM