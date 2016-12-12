5 Ravens strengths the Patriots have to contend with

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

The Ravens sit atop the AFC North at 7-5, and should give the Patriots a tough test in Monday night’s primetime matchup.

Here’s a look at five areas the Ravens excel in.

1. Shutting down running backs

The Ravens have one of the best overall defensive units in the NFL, but their work against opposing RBs has stood out. Opposing runners are averaging a measly 3.4 yards per carry against Baltimore, effectively eliminating the running game in some games. For example, the Steelers turned to star back Le’Veon Bell just 14 times (which he turned into a measly 32 yards) in their Week 9 loss to the Ravens, forcing Ben Roethlisberger to throw 45 times. Knowing Bill Belichick, the Pats won’t force something that’s not there; if the running game is being shut down early, he may abandon it completely.

Advertisement

2. Forcing turnovers

No drive is safe against the Ravens, as an offense’s progress can be stopped quickly by a turnover. Baltimore have forced 14 over their 12 games this year, good for fourth in the league. Unlike the league-leading Chiefs, who had their season numbers boosted by a ridiculous 8-turnover game against the Jets, the Ravens have been consistent all year. They have four games with three turnovers, and four with two. They’re a pretty safe bet to force at least one, as they have in 10 games this season, and the Patriots have to hope it doesn’t come in a crucial situation.

3. Getting stops on third down

The Patriots should do all they can to avoid ending up in must-convert third down scenarios against Baltimore, because it usually doesn’t end well. Running backs are averaging an unsightly 2.6 yards per carry on third down, and teams have managed just 36 first downs via the run against the Ravens, a number that is significantly lower than any other team: the Titans are the next lowest at 54. Quarterbacks don’t have it any easier than running backs on third, either. Opposing QBs go from completing 66 and 70 percent of their passes on first and second down, respectively, to just 54 percent on third. In addition, six of the Ravens’ 14 interceptions this season have come on third down.

Advertisement

4. Spreading the ball around to different receivers

Joe Flacco may never reach the level he did in the 2013 Playoffs, but he’s been effective this year without a true No. 1 option in the passing game. Mike Wallace has made a massive improvement over his last season with Miami, and has led the team in receiving yards five times, followed by Steve Smith (3 times), tight end Dennis Pitta (3 times) and second-year receiver Breshad Perriman (once). Pitta was Flacco’s favorite target last week, catching nine passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns, but there’s no way of telling just which receiver will get the majority of the looks.

5. Getting into field goal range for Justin Tucker

Very few NFL teams have a talented enough kicker to list this as a strength, but that’s certainly the case for Baltimore. Tucker is tied for the league lead in field goals made with 28, but while Washington’s Dustin Hopkins has 28 makes on 34 tries, Tucker has made a perfect 28 of 28. Tucker is the only kicker who’s perfect on the season, and he’s 8 for 8 on field goals 50 yards and deeper. The rest of the NFL is 55 for 108 on those attempts, for a 50.9% success rate. It’s safe to say Tucker is the best player on the Ravens relative to his position, and if he’s lining up for a game-winning attempt Monday night it might mean the result is already decided.