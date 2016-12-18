Martellus Bennett’s reaction to making the playoffs for the first time

"Where's my hat?"

Martellus Bennett against the Broncos.
Martellus Bennett runs after the catch against the Broncos. –AP Photo/Jack Dempsey
By
December 18, 2016

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

In the ninth year of his NFL career, Martellus Bennett is finally going to the playoffs. And it’s safe to say he’s fairly excited about it.

“Marty came running in screaming, ‘where’s my hat,” said Patriots safety Devin McCourty, describing the post-game locker room seen. The tight end, who is in his first season with New England, was thrilled to be on the receiving end of the celebratory gear marking yet another Patriots AFC East title:

Bennett, 29, has played for four different NFL teams since being drafted by the Cowboys in 2008. Yet he has never played in the postseason. Meanwhile, the Patriots have won the division in every season since 2008.

Advertisement

After being traded to the Patriots in the offseason prior to the start of the season, Bennett relished the accomplishment of clinching a playoff berth following New England’s 16-3 win over the Broncos on Sunday in Denver.

Filling in for the injured Rob Gronkowski, Bennett had two catches for 35 yards. He also helped to block for the Patriots running game, which totaled 13 yards on the ground. So far in the 2016 season, Bennett has 48 catches for 614 yards and five touchdowns.

TOPICS: New England Patriots
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Close
Get the Globe's updates on the Patriots for free.
Get Point After, delivering Patriots game stats and the inside scoop right to your inbox.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Drew Bledsoe and Tom Brady during the 2001 season.
New England Patriots
Drew Bledsoe has a story about skiing with Tom Brady April 30, 2017 | 10:59 AM
NFL
The ins and outs of how some teams handled 2017 NFL draft April 30, 2017 | 10:27 AM
Boston, MA - 3/20/2017 - (3rd quarter) Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) attempts to drive between Boston Celtics forward Amir Johnson (90) and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) during the third quarter. The Boston Celtics host the Washington Wizards at TD Garden. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 21Celtics-Wizards, LOID: 8.3.1932802928.
Boston Celtics
3 keys to the Celtics-Wizards series April 30, 2017 | 9:30 AM
NFL
Buffalo Bills fire general manager Whaley 1 day after draft April 30, 2017 | 9:07 AM
Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo (44) celebrates his two-run home run that also drove in Kris Bryant, left, behind Boston Red Sox's Christian Vazquez, right, during the fourth inning.
Boston Red Sox
Cubs rebound with 7-4 win over Red Sox April 29, 2017 | 8:23 PM
epa05859995 (FILE) Photo dated 05 February 2017. shows New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reacting while running on the field before the start of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA. The jersey worn by New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady that went missing during Super Bowl LI last month has been found, according to reports on 20 March 2017. EPA/LARRY W. SMITH
New England Patriots
Patriots keep backup for Brady and add players to protect him April 29, 2017 | 7:06 PM
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas paces the court during the fourth quarter of game five of the first round Western Conference NBA playoffs.
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas expected back for Game 1 vs Wizards April 29, 2017 | 6:15 PM
Youngstown State defensive end Derek Rivers (11) lines up against James Madison during the FCS championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
New England Patriots
Derek Rivers at a glance April 29, 2017 | 9:21 AM
Skiing
Vonn sets sights on Olympics, records, racing against men April 29, 2017 | 3:13 AM
Washington Wizards guards Bradley Beal (3) and John Wall (2) celebrate late in the second half of Game 6 of a first-round NBA playoff basketball series Friday, April 28, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Boston Celtics
Led by Wall and Beal, Wizards moving on to face Celtics April 29, 2017 | 3:12 AM
CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 28: Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics celebrates after an assist that lead to a dunk as Isaiah Canaan #0 of the Chicago Bulls walks to the bench during Game Six of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at the United Center on April 28, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Celtics defeated the Bulls 105-83. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Celtics ready for next challenge after tough Bulls series April 29, 2017 | 2:39 AM
NFL
NFL Draft: 13 prospects who provide late-round value April 29, 2017 | 2:06 AM
Theo Epstein, President of Baseball Operations for the Chicago Cubs, chats with Cubs Manager Joe Maddon prior to a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago Cubs at Fenway Park, Friday, April 28, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
MLB
Theo Epstein feeling the love of two cities in return to Boston April 28, 2017 | 11:58 PM
Youngstown defensive end Derek Rivers competes in a drill at the 2017 NFL football scouting combine Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
New England Patriots
Patriots take defensive end, offensive tackle in 3rd round April 28, 2017 | 11:26 PM
Boston, MA - 4/28/2017 - (1st inning) Boston Red Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) ties the game at 1-1 with a solo home run in the first inning. The Boston Red Sox host the Chicago Cubs in the first of a three game series at Fenway Park. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 29Sox-Cubs, LOID: 8.3.2324371504.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox get to Arrieta early, beat Cubs 5-4 April 28, 2017 | 11:10 PM
Derek Rivers had 15 sacks for Youngstown State in 2016.
New England Patriots
Patriots draft DE Derek Rivers, OL Antonio Garcia April 28, 2017 | 11:00 PM
Chicago Bulls' Jimmy Butler, left, drives to the basket against Boston Celtics' Al Horford during the first half in Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Friday, April. 28, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Boston Celtics
Celtics rout Bulls 105-83 in Game 6 to advance April 28, 2017 | 10:46 PM
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas paces the court during the fourth quarter of game five of the first round Western Conference NBA playoffs.
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas to head to sister's funeral after Game 6 April 28, 2017 | 6:34 PM
A skier looks out over the White Mountains before skiing on opening day at Loon Mountain ski resort Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016, in Lincoln,N.H. Many ski areas in Northern New England plan to open for the Thanksgiving weekend. (AP Photo/Jim Cole)
Skiing
New Hampshire ski areas report 31 percent increase in visits April 28, 2017 | 5:32 PM
CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 22: Anthony Rizzo #44 of the Chicago Cubs reacts as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game six of the National League Championship Series at Wrigley Field on October 22, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox
What if the Red Sox did not trade Anthony Rizzo? April 28, 2017 | 5:00 PM
Louisiana Tech quarterback Tim Rattay in a game against Texas A&M in Sept. 1999.
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick's first Patriots draft-day trade was set up by picking Tom Brady April 28, 2017 | 4:46 PM
T.J. Owuanibe, 14, announces the Baltimore Ravens' selection during the first round of the 2017 NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
NFL
Young cancer survivor gets his wish at NFL draft April 28, 2017 | 4:44 PM
Theo Epstein spoke to the media outside the White House last January after President Barack Obama honored the 2016 World Series Champion Chicago Cubs.
MLB
Theo Epstein downplays idea of getting into politics April 28, 2017 | 4:06 PM
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2015, file photo, Indiana Pacers President of Basketball Operations Larry Bird listens to a question from the news media during the team's NBA basketball media day, in Indianapolis. A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Larry Bird is stepping down as president of the Indiana Pacers. Kevin Pritchard is being elevated from general manager to the team's new president of basketball operations, the person told The AP. He spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the move.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
NBA
AP source: Larry Bird steps down as Pacers president April 28, 2017 | 1:51 PM
NFL
NFL Draft grades: Experts pick Round 1 winners and losers April 28, 2017 | 1:39 PM
Tom Brady Instagram
New England Patriots
Read Tom Brady's inspiring message for NFL Draft hopefuls April 28, 2017 | 10:09 AM
The status of Jimmy Garoppolo was the only story line for the Patriots and their fans on opening night of the three-day draft extravaganza.
New England Patriots
Patriots hold onto Jimmy Garoppolo amid NFL Draft's QB run April 28, 2017 | 9:41 AM
Tom Harrison also known as Mr Gorilla makes his way crawling along part of the London Marathon course in aid of the charity 'Gorilla Organization' Thursday, April 27, 2017. The London Marathon started five days ago, and Tom Harrison is nearly done as he crawls wearing his gorilla suit. The man dubbed Mr. Gorilla is raising money for the Gorilla Organization _ so far more than 22,000 pounds ($28,500) have been pledged. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Sports News
UK man dressed as gorilla crawls through London Marathon April 28, 2017 | 9:40 AM
David Ortiz, right, celebrates a two-run home run with Red Sox teammate Xander Bogaerts during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 23, 2016, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Sports Q
Was Xander Bogaerts wrong about Red Sox missing David Ortiz? April 28, 2017 | 9:15 AM
The status of Jimmy Garoppolo was the only story line for the Patriots and their fans on opening night of the three-day draft extravaganza.
New England Patriots
With Jimmy Garoppolo staying put, where will Patriots turn in draft? April 28, 2017 | 8:51 AM