Martellus Bennett’s reaction to making the playoffs for the first time

In the ninth year of his NFL career, Martellus Bennett is finally going to the playoffs. And it’s safe to say he’s fairly excited about it.

“Marty came running in screaming, ‘where’s my hat,” said Patriots safety Devin McCourty, describing the post-game locker room seen. The tight end, who is in his first season with New England, was thrilled to be on the receiving end of the celebratory gear marking yet another Patriots AFC East title:

Patriots are wearing their AFC East Champions hat. Bennett is pumped. “I ain’t never won shit” pic.twitter.com/Fu5RvJYiJs — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) December 19, 2016

Bennett, 29, has played for four different NFL teams since being drafted by the Cowboys in 2008. Yet he has never played in the postseason. Meanwhile, the Patriots have won the division in every season since 2008.

After being traded to the Patriots in the offseason prior to the start of the season, Bennett relished the accomplishment of clinching a playoff berth following New England’s 16-3 win over the Broncos on Sunday in Denver.

Filling in for the injured Rob Gronkowski, Bennett had two catches for 35 yards. He also helped to block for the Patriots running game, which totaled 13 yards on the ground. So far in the 2016 season, Bennett has 48 catches for 614 yards and five touchdowns.