Patriots Tom Brady’s a jockey in the latest ‘TB Times’ For once, Dion Lewis is taller than Tom Brady.

After ending a three-game losing streak in Denver, Tom Brady and the Patriots are “back on the horse,” according to the “TB Times.”

Moments after the final whistle sounded in the Patriots’ 16-3 victory over the Broncos on Sunday afternoon, the latest “TB Times” was posted on Brady’s Facebook page.

In the photo, Dion Lewis (who stands at 5’8″ in real life) towers over the jockey version of Brady (who is actually 6’4″):

https://www.facebook.com/TomBrady/photos/a.233362006704957.53331.214003275307497/1359173494123797/?type=3&theater