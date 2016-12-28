Morning sports update: Giants’ Victor Cruz says the Patriots ‘don’t want to see us’

Giants receiver Victor Cruz got in some work before the Giants played the Patriots at MetLife Stadium.
Giants receiver Victor Cruz says the Patriots are scared of a third Super Bowl rematch. –John Minchillo
By
December 28, 2016

The Bruins lost, the Celtics won, and a longtime Patriots nemesis got fired from another NFL head coaching gig Tuesday.

Bruins come back from 3-0 deficit but lose to Blue Jackets: Even thoroughly outplaying the Blue Jackets isn’t good enough to get a victory in Columbus right now. (Boston.com)

Avery Bradley scores 23 for Celtics in 113-103 win over Grizzlies: Boston didn’t need overtime to beat Memphis for the second time in a week, although the Celtics may have felt like they went an extra round before finally putting away the Grizzlies. (Boston.com)

Victor Cruz on Giants-Patriots Super Bowl III: ‘They don’t want to see us’: Victor Cruz thinks the team up in New England wants nothing to do with a possible Giants-Pats III, which is conceivable now with both teams having clinched postseason berths for the first time since their second Super showdown five years ago. (New York Daily News)

Bills fire coach Rex Ryan ahead of last game of season: Rex Ryan’s inability to back up his boasts of building a bully — particularly on defense — in Buffalo led to the Bills firing their high-profile coach one game short of completing his second full season. (Boston.com)

A big move awaits Ante Zizic: The Croatian big man Ante Zizic, whom the Celtics selected with the 23rd pick of the June draft, will finish this season with the Turkish club Darussafaka Dogus, which competes in the highly competitive Euroleague. (Boston Globe)

Bedard: Hearing Josh McDaniels is ‘as good as gone’ Greg Bedard joins Felger and Mazz and explains that he is hearing the Josh McDaniels is ‘as good as gone’ next offseason to become a head coach somewhere in the NFL. (CSNNE)
Vince Wilfork’s son faces felony drug charge after Friendswood arrest: Wilfork, 19, was on the roster in 2016 for University of Houston, although he did not dress for any games, and previously played for the Friendswood High School Mustangs. (Houston Chronicle)

 

FILE - In this April 2, 2017, file photo, Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez drives to the basket past Atlanta Hawks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. during an NBA basketball game in New York. Three people with knowledge of the deal say the Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to trade point guard D'Angelo Russell and high-priced center Timofey Mozgov to the Nets for big man Lopez and the 27th overall pick in the upcoming draft. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade hadn't been consummated Tuesday, June 20. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)
NBA
AP sources: Lakers to ship Russell, Mozgov to Nets for Lopez June 20, 2017 | 8:30 PM
Foxboro, MA - 10/06/06 - Patriot Offensive Tackle Ryan O'Callaghan at today's practice. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
New England Patriots
Former Patriots offensive lineman comes out as gay June 20, 2017 | 4:11 PM
Boston-04/05/2017- Boston Red Sox vs Pirates- Sox Pablo Sandoval reacts after striking out in the 5th inning with runners on bases. John Tlumacki/Globe staff(sports)
Boston Red Sox
Injury riddled Red Sox place Pablo Sandoval back on DL June 20, 2017 | 3:31 PM
Chris Sale pitching in 2017.
Boston Red Sox
Northeastern partners with MLB to provide players access to higher education June 20, 2017 | 3:30 PM
Manny Ramirez comes home after J.D. Drew hit a single in the fifth inning of Game one of the 2007 World Series.
Sports Q
Who are the three best outfielders in Red Sox history? June 20, 2017 | 3:22 PM
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell hands the Lombardi Trophy to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28 after overtime. / AFP PHOTO / Timothy A. CLARYTIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
New England Patriots
Roger Goodell says his friendship with Robert Kraft was 'never strained' June 20, 2017 | 1:56 PM
GREENVILLE, SC - MARCH 19: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Duke Blue Devils dribbles the ball against Maik Kotsar #21 of the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 19, 2017 in Greenville, South Carolina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum worked out for the Celtics Monday June 20, 2017 | 9:17 AM
Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge.
Boston Celtics
Here's a list of the Celtics' future 1st-round draft picks June 20, 2017 | 8:45 AM
The 1985-86 championship starters: Danny Ainge, Larry Bird, Dennis Johnson, Kevin McHale, and Robert Parish.
Boston Celtics
Trading the No. 1 pick once netted the Celtics two Hall of Famers June 20, 2017 | 8:39 AM
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox can't capitalize on new starter's solid second start June 20, 2017 | 1:01 AM
Golf
Tiger Woods receiving professional help to manage meds June 19, 2017 | 10:55 PM
In this Thursday, June 15, 2017, photo, NFL player Jerome Bettis attends a football game in Ramat Hasharon, near Tel Aviv, Israel. Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis said Monday that the NFL had taken advantage of its players by not sharing with them all the information it had about the risk of concussions. After viewing an innovation expo in Jerusalem that included a presentation from ElMindA, an Israeli neuro-technology company that is helping the NFL diagnose concussions, Bettis said he was encouraged by the progress but still perplexed about how transparent the league has been over the years. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
NFL
Jerome Bettis: NFL's been cagey on concussions June 19, 2017 | 9:22 PM
FILE - In this May 15, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin speaks at a news conference in Cleveland. Griffin’s contract expires on June 30, and it remains unclear if he will stay with the organization he guided to its first championship and three straight NBA Finals. (Joshua Gunter/The Plain Dealer via AP, File)
NBA
Cavs, GM part after title, 3 straight NBA Finals June 19, 2017 | 9:20 PM
Danny Ainge Markelle Fultz
Boston Celtics
Danny Ainge hints that the Celtics weren't going to take Markelle Fultz June 19, 2017 | 7:17 PM
Boston Red Sox' Dustin Pedroia looks from the dugout before a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday, June 18, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Boston Red Sox
Dustin Pedroia day to day after taking pitch off ribs June 19, 2017 | 7:04 PM
Bruins captain Zdeno Chara and Tuukka Rask.
Boston Bruins
The Bruins protected these 11 players from Vegas' expansion draft June 19, 2017 | 6:58 PM
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2015, file photo, Bear Duker, a marketing manager for strategic partnerships at DraftKings, works at his computer at the company headquarters in Boston. Gambling analysts said the daily fantasy sports company has struggled to break out in the UK since it launched to fanfare there in February 2016. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, File)
Business
FTC to block FanDuel-DraftKings merger June 19, 2017 | 6:52 PM
Los Angeles Kings center Trevor Lewis, right, falls as he tries to pass the puck while under pressure from Boston Bruins defenseman Colin Miller.
Boston Bruins
The Bruins left these 19 players unprotected from Vegas' expansion draft June 19, 2017 | 6:42 PM
Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge.
Boston Celtics
Danny Ainge not afraid of scrutiny for Celtics' draft pick trade June 19, 2017 | 6:31 PM
Markelle Fultz, center, speaks with reporters after his private workout with the Los Angeles Lakers at NBA basketball team's training complex Thursday, June 15, 2017, in El Segundo, Calif. The University of Washington guard could be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft by the Boston Celtics, or he could be available to the Los Angeles Lakers with the second overall pick. (AP Photo/Greg Beacham)
Boston Celtics
It's official: Celtics trade No. 1 pick (and chance to draft Fultz) to 76ers June 19, 2017 | 2:57 PM
KANSAS CITY, MO - MARCH 25: Josh Jackson #11 of the Kansas Jayhawks handles the ball in the second half against the Oregon Ducks during the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional at Sprint Center on March 25, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Sports Q
Who will the Celtics take with the No. 3 pick? June 19, 2017 | 1:09 PM
Danny Ainge, Boston Celtics president of basketball operations, gestures as he passes the team's NBA vhampionship banners st the team's training facility in Waltham, Mass., Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The Celtics had won the NBA draft lottery, capitalizing on a trade they made with the Brooklyn Nets four years ago. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics
The complete guide to questions Celtics fans should be asking right now June 19, 2017 | 12:18 PM
Isaiah Thomas during the 2017 playoffs.
Boston Celtics
4 takeaways from the Celtics' decision to trade the No. 1 pick June 19, 2017 | 9:52 AM
HOUSTON, TX - JUNE 18: Home plate umpire Greg Gibson #53 talks with Dustin Pedroia #15 of the Boston Red Sox after he was hit by a pitch in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on June 18, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox sent Dustin Pedroia to a Houston hospital for X-rays June 19, 2017 | 9:32 AM
NBA
Lonzo Ball's draft stock stays strong with Lakers watching June 19, 2017 | 4:47 AM
Xander Bogaerts, right, celebrates his solo home run off Astros starting pitcher Joe Musgrove with Mitch Moreland.
Boston Red Sox
Xander Bogaerts hits 2 homers to lead Red Sox over Astros June 19, 2017 | 12:35 AM
Indiana Pacers' Paul George in action during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in Indianapolis. Indiana defeated Atlanta 104-86. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
NBA
Paul George informs Pacers he will leave in 2018 June 18, 2017 | 11:05 PM
FILE - This May 23, 2017 file photo shows New York Jets wide receiver Eric Decker catching a pass during the team's organized team activities at its NFL football training facility in Florham Park, N.J. The New York Jets have released Decker, six days after saying they would do so if they couldn't work out a trade. The announcement Monday, June 12, 2017 officially ends his tenure with the team after three seasons. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, file)
NFL
Titans agree to terms with wide receiver Eric Decker June 18, 2017 | 9:09 PM
Golf
Brooks Koepka caps a record week with US Open title June 18, 2017 | 8:22 PM
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 21: Basketball player Diana Taurasi poses for a portrait at the USOC Rio Olympics Shoot at Quixote Studios on November 21, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Sports News
Taurasi breaks WNBA scoring mark in Mercury's blowout loss June 18, 2017 | 7:22 PM