Tom Brady explains why he wrote a letter to a family in the wake of tragedy

At his Thursday press conference, Tom Brady discussed the private letter he sent to the Riley family following the loss of their son, Calvin, who was murdered in 2016. The letter was the recently the subject of a Sports Illustrated article by Tim Layden, who described how Riley (a Massachusetts native) idolized Brady, having also graduated from Junipero Serra High School in California.

“It was just something that I thought I could do to maybe raise their spirits a little bit,” Brady said when asked about the letter by reporters.

Sad #Patriots Tom Brady discusses his letter 2 heartbroken family in Calif. who's 20-yr-old son Calvin Riley was shot & killed in Aug. #wbz pic.twitter.com/lInyXWlDqS — Scott Sullivan (@SullyBunz) January 5, 2017

Here’s Brady’s full quote: