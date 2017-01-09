Tom Brady makes sleep-inducing whale sounds in latest ‘Funny or Die’ appearance

*Whale sounds*

By
January 9, 2017

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Once again proving himself capable of self deprecating humor, Tom Brady made a “Funny or Die” cameo in the name of promoting his specialty sleepwear.

In a video short for the comedy website, Brady appears in a shopping network parody where the product initially being sold is his newly released Under Armour “Recovery Sleepwear.” Quickly, the ads pivot to other, fictitious items that poke fun at the pajamas.

Here’s the video, showing Brady calling out a heckler, squeezing a creepy teddy bear, and recording “relaxation station noise machine” sounds:

Advertisement
TOPICS: New England Patriots Tom Brady
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Close
Boston.com on the go!
Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo (9) during the second quarter of a first-round NBA playoff basketball game in Boston, Tuesday, April 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
NBA
The Bulls are reportedly shopping Rajon Rondo June 30, 2017 | 9:39 AM
FILE - In this June 6, 1984, file photo, Boston Celtics' Larry Bird looks to score past Los Angeles Lakers' Kareem Abdul-Jabbar during playoff action in Los Angeles. Larry Bird made it official Monday, May 1, 2017, and announced his resignation as the Indiana Pacers president of basketball operations. The 60-year-old Hall-of-Famer is the only person in league history to collect the league's MVP, coach of the year and executive of the year awards. (AP Photo/Doug Pizac, File)
Boston Celtics
Larry Bird is Gordon Hayward's dream one-on-one opponent June 30, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Celtics general manager Red Auerbach, Larry Bird, and coach K.C. Jones shake hands during a press conference to announce Bird's new contract in 1983.
Boston Celtics
Why Larry Bird's name is attached to an arcane NBA salary cap rule June 30, 2017 | 5:00 AM
FILE - In this April 30, 2017, file photo, Utah Jazz guard George Hill, right, drives past Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan during Game 7 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Los Angeles. Hill gave the Jazz their best point guard production since Deron Williams was traded in 2011. Hill, however, is a free agent. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
NBA
Jazz point guard scenario to influence Gordon Hayward's decision June 30, 2017 | 2:42 AM
Boston Red Sox designated hitter Hanley Ramirez roars as he walks through the dugout after his solo home run against the Minnesota Twins during the sixth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Thursday, June 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Red Sox
Price, Betts, Ramirez lead Red Sox over Twins 6-3 June 30, 2017 | 12:35 AM
In this Friday, April 21, 2017, photo, Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin shoots during practice before the start of Game 3 of the team's NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz, in Salt Lake City. Griffin is out for the remainder of the playoffs after injuring his big toe during Friday night's win against the Utah Jazz. The team announced Saturday that the five-time All-Star was diagnosed with an injury to the plantar plate of his right big toe. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
NBA
Free agency in the NBA looms, adding to frenzied offseason June 29, 2017 | 9:24 PM
Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward, left, drives against Sacramento Kings' Ben McLemore, center and Buddy Hield, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 29, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. The Jazz won 112-82. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
NBA
AP source: Gordon Hayward declines player option, now a free agent June 29, 2017 | 9:16 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2017, file photo, Venus Williams answers questions at a press conference following her loss to sister Serena in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. Florida police said Thursday, June 29, 2017, that Williams was in a car crash earlier this month. He said the June 9th crash was under investigation, but declined to give further details. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
Tennis
Police: Venus Williams at fault in fatal car crash June 29, 2017 | 9:10 PM
Kelly Olynyk could receive a very lucrative payday, either from the Celtics or elsewhere.
Boston Celtics
Celtics extend qualifying offer to Kelly Olynyk June 29, 2017 | 8:33 PM
Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward talks to the media during the NBA teams end of season press conference at the Zions Bank Basketball Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. (Kristin Murphy/The Deseret News via AP)
Boston Celtics
Danny Ainge's son asks Hayward to consider Mass. 'millionaire's tax' before leaving Utah June 29, 2017 | 4:48 PM
Jaylen Brown will be playing this summer.
Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown on Celtics' summer league roster June 29, 2017 | 4:10 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2011 file photo, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell greets game officials before the Super Bowl XLV football game in Arlington, Texas. The NFL's regular officiating crews are back. Their return couldn't have come soon enough for many players, coaches and fans. After two days of marathon negotiations _ and mounting frustration throughout the league _ the NFL and the officials' union announced at midnight Thursday, Sept. 27, 2012, that a tentative eight-year agreement had been reached to end a lockout that began in June. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
NFL
NFL refs roster includes 1st female instant replay official June 29, 2017 | 4:05 PM
Hanley Ramirez hitting earlier in 2017.
Boston Red Sox
Hanley Ramirez was shocked to learn he's struggling to hit left-handed pitching in 2017 June 29, 2017 | 3:44 PM
28names - N Magazine Offers Rare Glimpse into the Private Lives of Bill Belichick and Linda Holliday. (N Magazine)
New England Patriots
Linda Holliday shared a little-known tidbit about Bill Belichick June 29, 2017 | 2:54 PM
Paul Pierce and Kobe Bryant in 2012.
Boston Celtics
Here's who Paul Pierce would want for his 3-on-3 basketball team June 29, 2017 | 2:41 PM
01/13/16: Boston, MA: Following the Celtics three straight steals and subsequent layups that won them the game, Indiana was forced to foul Boston, and after he was fouled, Isaiah Thomas (right) called for the crowd to get up and cheer. They did, but the Pacers Paul George (left) didn't. The Boston Celtics hosted the Indiana Pacers in a regular season NBA basketball game at the TD Garden. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) section:sports topic:Celtics-Pacers
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas insinuated on Instagram that Paul George is definitely leaving the Pacers June 29, 2017 | 11:58 AM
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - MAY 8: (L-R) Gordon Hayward #20 and Joe Ingles #2 of the Utah Jazz on the bench as the time expired in their 121-95 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game Four of the Western Conference Semifinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Vivint Smart Home Arena on May 8, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Here's why Gordon Hayward 'can't stand' Tom Brady June 29, 2017 | 10:23 AM
Boston, Massachusetts -- 4/3/2017 - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds up his jersey before the start of Red Sox Pirates during Opening Day at Fenway Park. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: Reporter:
New England Patriots
Tom Brady's No. 12 is the best-selling jersey in these 17 states June 29, 2017 | 9:44 AM
HOUSTON, TX - JUNE 28: Jed Lowrie #8 of the Oakland Athletics hits a home run in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on June 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Sports Q
Should the Red Sox trade for Jed Lowrie to play third base? June 29, 2017 | 8:44 AM
Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) takes instruction from head coach Doc Rivers in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Thursday, March 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Boston Celtics
Here's why Chris Paul reportedly 'despises' Doc Rivers June 29, 2017 | 8:19 AM
There is a specific reason why Avery Bradley points skyward after making a 3-pointer.
Boston Celtics
The Celtics' potential blockbuster offseason could have a downside June 29, 2017 | 8:13 AM
MLB
Safe at home; MLB umpire Tumpane rescues woman on bridge June 29, 2017 | 12:34 AM
Brad Stevens and Gordon Hayward propelled Butler to the NCAA title game in 2010.
Boston Celtics
Will Brad Stevens connection bring Gordon Hayward to Celtics? June 29, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox strand 11 baserunners in 4-1 loss to the Twins June 28, 2017 | 11:33 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2016, file photo, Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) goes up under the basket, next to Denver Nuggets forward Kenneth Faried (35) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. The Houston Rockets have reached an agreement to trade for Los Angeles Clippers point guard Chris Paul according to a person familiar with the deal. The league source spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, on the condition of anonymity because the team hasn't finalized the trade. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, File)
NBA
Rockets acquire Chris Paul from Clippers in 8-player deal June 28, 2017 | 7:46 PM
Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona, right, watches during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. In the foreground are home plate umpire Ryan Blakney and Indians catcher Roberto Perez. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
MLB
Terry Francona returns to Indians dugout after being hospitalized June 28, 2017 | 7:40 PM
MLB
Cubs see Trump in second White House trip since World Series June 28, 2017 | 7:11 PM
FILE - In this Dec. 31, 1966 file photo, Waterville Valley ski area developer Tom Corcoran, far left, and his wife Roberta, pose with Sen. Edward Kennedy, D-Mass., and Paul Pfosi, far right, a Swiss skier who headed the ski school at Waterville Valley, N.H. Corcoran, an Olympic skier who founded New Hampshire's Waterville Valley ski area and built it into a destination for racers and celebrities alike, died Tuesday, June 27, 2017. He was 85. (AP Photo)
Skiing
Olympic skier who founded popular NH ski resort dies June 28, 2017 | 5:26 PM
Boston Celtics first-round draft pick Jayson Tatum with, from left, Steve Pagluica, Wyc Grousbeck and Danny Ainge.
Boston Celtics
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum already have a nickname June 28, 2017 | 4:46 PM
Foxborough-06/08/2017- Patriots minicamp at the Gillette Stadium practice field. Rob Gronkowski runs during a passing drill. John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe
New England Patriots
Gronk snuck in and out of a high school for a secret workout June 28, 2017 | 4:42 PM