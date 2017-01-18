Patriots Looking back on Anthony Smith ‘guaranteeing’ a Steelers win against the Patriots It didn't go very well. Randy Moss taunts Anthony Smith during the regular season matchup in 2007. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Almost exactly a decade ago, the Patriots-Steelers rivalry produced one of its more regrettable soundbites, and it completely backfired on its author.

In the run-up to a December clash between the two AFC powerhouses in 2007, second year Steelers safety Anthony Smith guaranteed a win against the (undefeated) Patriots. When asked about it, he doubled down:

Brady and the Patriots not only heard Smith, they went directly at him when the game began. Randy Moss caught a 63-yard touchdown running past Smith. And the Patriots used a double pass play to exploit Smith for a second score:

Brady himself found Smith after one score, making sure his thoughts were understood.

“I don’t care to repeat what I said, especially if my mother reads it,” Brady said afterward. “She wouldn’t be very happy.”

Smith denied hearing what Brady said, but even the drama-averse Bill Belichick couldn’t resist a swipe at the safety.

“We’ve played against a lot better safeties than him, I’ll tell you,” said the Patriots coach. By the game’s end, the stats told a stark picture. The Patriots passed 46 times for 399 yards and four touchdowns, barely bothering with a run game. A 34-13 victory offered a high profile reminder that not everyone can do what Joe Namath did.