Patriots vs. Steelers: The stats, streaks and point spread for the AFC Championship game

PITTSBURGH (13-5) at NEW ENGLAND (15-2)

Sunday, 6:40 p.m. EST, CBS

OPENING LINE — Patriots by 4 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Steelers 11-7, Patriots 14-3

SERIES RECORD — Steelers lead 15-14

LAST MEETING — Patriots beat Steelers 27-17 at Heinz Field, Oct. 23

LAST WEEK — Steelers beat Chiefs 18-16; Patriots beat Texans 34-16

AP PRO32 RANKING — Steelers No. 5, Patriots No. 1

STEELERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (14), PASS (5)

STEELERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (12), RUSH (13), PASS (16)

PATRIOTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (4), RUSH (7), PASS (4)

PATRIOTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (3), PASS (12)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — New England leads playoff series 3-1, including winning previous two matchups in AFC championship game in 2005 and 2002 played in Pittsburgh. Patriots went on to win Super Bowl both seasons. This marks fifth postseason meeting and third straight to occur in AFC title game. … Pittsburgh’s lone playoff win over Patriots was 7-6 divisional-round victory in 1998 at Three Rivers Stadium. … New England has won past three meetings overall, including wins in past two regular seasons. … Sunday marks Pittsburgh’s 16th conference championship game appearance, most since 1970 merger. Steelers are 8-7 in conference championship games, tying them with Patriots and Broncos for most victories. …Pittsburgh leads NFL with 36 postseason victories. … Coach Mike Tomlin is looking to lead Steelers to Super Bowl for third time in career. … Ben Roethlisberger is 3-1 as starting QB in AFC title game. He has 13-6 career postseason record. … Last week, RB Le’Veon Bell became first player in NFL history to rush for at least 150 yards in each of his first two playoff games. … WR Antonio Brown had six catches for 108 yards against Kansas City, his fourth consecutive playoff game with at least 100 yards receiving. He’s tied with Larry Fitzgerald for longest postseason streak of 100-yard receiving games in NFL history. … LB James Harrison is looking for fifth consecutive playoff game with at least one sack. … New England is first team since 1970 merger to advance to six straight AFC championship games. … Patriots are 5-1 in conference championship games played at home and 8-4 overall. … With their win last week over Houston, coach Bill Belichick and QB Tom Brady have won 23 playoff games together, most in league history by head coach and starting quarterback. No other coach-QB combo has even participated in that many games together. … Belichick has advanced to 11 conference championship games, most by head coach since merger. Tom Landry is next with 10. … Brady’s 23 playoff wins are most by starting quarterback in league history. He also is NFL postseason leader in career completions (756), attempts (1,221), passing yards (8,244) and touchdown passes (58). … WR Julian Edelman has franchise-high 76 career playoff receptions. … Fantasy Tip: Pittsburgh has relied heavily on Roethlisberger in recent matchups with Patriots. He’s thrown for 350 or more yards in four of his last five meetings with New England.

Advertisement

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL