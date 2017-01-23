Patriots draw huge local television ratings in victory over Steelers

Viewers in Boston tuned in to watch Tom Brady and Bill Belichick add to their trophy collection.
By
January 23, 2017

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

The Patriots’ 36-17 victory over the Steelers in Sunday night’s AFC Championship Game received a 51.6 household rating on Channel 4’s local broadcast, making it the second-highest-rated non-Super Bowl game in franchise history.

The game also earned a 73 share in the Boston market, the second-highest non-Super Bowl share of a Patriots telecast in the past five years.

Ratings-wise, the game trailed only the 2004 AFC Championship Game among local non-Super Bowl broadcasts, also between the Patriots and Steelers. That game, a 41-27 Patriots win, earned a 52 rating.

Nationally, the game earned a 27.6 rating  in the late window. The Falcons’ 44-18 win over the Falcons in the NFC Championship Game on Fox had a 27.4 rating earlier in the day.

The rating measures the percentage of television-equipped households turned into the game. Share is the percentage of TVs in use at the time that are tuned in.

Advertisement
TOPICS: New England Patriots Touching All the Bases Media Tom Brady Bill Belichick
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Danny Amendola + Olivia Culpo
New England Patriots
Watch Danny Amendola teach Olivia Culpo how to throw a football June 6, 2017 | 8:05 AM
09/12/16: Boston, MA: Red Sox DH David Ortiz is pictured as he hits a home run. The Boston Red Sox hosted the Baltimore Orioles in a regular season MLB baseball gamut Fenway Park. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) section: metro topic: Red Sox-Orioles
Boston Red Sox
David Ortiz on retirement: "I did the right thing." June 6, 2017 | 7:50 AM
Sports announcer Don Orsillo waves from the broadcast booth following a video tribute during the eighth inning of a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles in Boston, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Red Sox
Don Orsillo is calling an upcoming Red Sox game June 5, 2017 | 7:49 PM
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
NBA
NBA Finals ratings highest since Jordan's last title in 1998 June 5, 2017 | 6:40 PM
Foxborough-05/23/2017- Patriots rookies were available at Gillette Stadium. Tony Garcia arrives on the field. John Tlumacki/ The BostonGlobe (sports)
New England Patriots
Patriots sign 3rd-round draft pick Tony Garcia June 5, 2017 | 6:36 PM
Wise Jr.
New England Patriots
Check out these behind-the-scenes shots from the Patriots' team picture day June 5, 2017 | 5:58 PM
NHL
Wrongful death lawsuit from ex-NHL player's parents tossed June 5, 2017 | 5:00 PM
Guy Fieri and Julian Edelman
New England Patriots
Julian Edelman launches pizza review show with special guest Guy Fieri June 5, 2017 | 3:28 PM
Paul Pierce during an ABC broadcast.
Boston Celtics
Paul Pierce doesn't think LeBron is the NBA's best player right now June 5, 2017 | 2:20 PM
San Francisco street art
New England Patriots
Patriots fans left their mark in San Francisco in the most Boston way possible June 5, 2017 | 1:29 PM
Boston Celtics' Evan Turner in Game 4 of a first-round playoff series in Boston, April 24, 2016.
Boston Celtics
Former Celtic Evan Turner made a Brian Scalabrine joke while listing the best NBA duos June 5, 2017 | 1:15 PM
Rob Gronkowski shaved his head for the sixth straight year, as part of Buzz for Kids.
New England Patriots
Gronk shaved his head to support kids with cancer June 5, 2017 | 1:01 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2015, file photo, Australian tennis great Margaret Court looks on during the official launch of the remodeled Margaret Court Arena at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. The New York Times reported on June 5, 2017, that Court defended her opposition to gay marriage while speaking to the congregation at a Pentecostal church where she serves as pastor near Perth, Australia, Sunday. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Tennis
Margaret Court reaffirms opposition to gay marriage June 5, 2017 | 12:50 PM
Chicago White Sox pitcher Chris Sale, right, talks with pitching coach Don Cooper, left, after Sale threw eight shutout innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up one hit, in a baseball game, Monday, July 18, 2016, in Seattle. White Sox' David Robertson blew the save in the ninth inning, giving up a walk-off home run to Seattle Mariners' Adam Lind, and the Mariners beat the White sox 4-3. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Boston Red Sox
There are two versions of Chris Sale. Which is better? June 5, 2017 | 12:35 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick celebrates with his son Brian after the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots won 34-28 in overtime. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
New England Patriots
Brian Belichick to join the Patriots' coaching staff next season June 5, 2017 | 10:41 AM
NFL
Are you ready? Hank Williams Jr. returning to 'MNF' June 5, 2017 | 9:52 AM
7/12/16 - Cambridge, MA - Galileo Mondol, cq, now 19, had just turned 17 in 2013 when he was falsely accused of the aggravated rape of a child. Mondol was a member of the Somerville High soccer team and was present in a cabin at a school summer camp in the Berkshires when a teammate was indecency assaulted with a broomstick in a hazing incident. It took two years for prosecutors to drop the charges against Mondol. His life has never been the same.Topic: Hazing. Story by Bob Hohler/Globe Staff. Photo by Dina Rudick/Globe Staff.
Local News
Former Somerville athletes say hazing went undetected before assault June 5, 2017 | 9:32 AM
Former NFL football quarterback Peyton Manning, right, exits a vehicle after arriving on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, June 4, 2017. Manning was traveling in President Donald Trump's motorcade which was returning from Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
NFL
Peyton Manning reportedly golfed with the president at Trump National June 5, 2017 | 9:06 AM
NBA
Curry, Durant lead Warriors to 2-0 lead with 132-113 rout June 5, 2017 | 12:45 AM
NBA
Derek Fisher arrested on suspicion of drunken driving June 4, 2017 | 7:38 PM
Markelle Fultz as a Washington Husky in the 2016 season.
Boston Celtics
Markelle Fultz will reportedly work out for the Celtics on Tuesday June 4, 2017 | 6:48 PM
Boston Red Sox
Benintendi hits 2 HRs to help Red Sox beat Orioles 7-3 June 4, 2017 | 5:00 PM
New York Jets head coach Eric Mangini (R) shakes hands with New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick after their NFL football game in Foxboro, Massachusetts November 12, 2006. REUTERS/Adam Hunger (UNITED STATES) Library Tag 11132006 Sports
New England Patriots
Eric Mangini hopes he and Bill Belichick can be friends again June 4, 2017 | 3:38 PM
Rob Gronkowski spikes a wedding bouquet.
New England Patriots
Gronk annihilated a wedding bouquet with a patented spike June 4, 2017 | 3:30 PM
Tennis
Players have no fears about Wimbledon despite London attack June 4, 2017 | 2:33 PM
New England Revolution's Diego Fagundez, right, celebrates his goal with teammate Juan Agudelo during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Toronto FC, Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. The Revolution won 3-0. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Soccer
This New England Revolution goal was very weird and lucky June 4, 2017 | 2:32 PM
Boston Red Sox
Former Red Sox outfielder Jim Piersall dies at 87 June 4, 2017 | 11:32 AM
Bill Russell is graceful in this rebound attempt as the Celtics defeated the Warriors 90-80 for the NBA Eastern division honors at the Boston Garden before 10,448 fans on March 1 1957. Russell had 17 points and 21 rebounds.
Boston Celtics
This play introduced—and defined—Bill Russell's never-say-die leadership June 4, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Dustin Pedroia, who could return to action on Friday, rooted on his teammates during the Red Sox' weekend series in Baltimore.
Boston Red Sox
Dustin Pedroia on fast track toward return June 4, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Boston Red Sox
Price earns 1st win of season as Red Sox beat Orioles, 5-2 June 3, 2017 | 11:32 PM