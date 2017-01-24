Kellyanne Conway says Trump is ‘grateful’ for Tom Brady’s loyalty

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

President Donald Trump is a man with a reputation for valuing loyalty. And apparently, his friendship with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is no exception.

In an interview Tuesday morning on Fox News’ Fox & Friends, top Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway said the president appreciated the loyalty of Brady and Patriots owner Robert Kraft, despite whatever public blowback they might receive for their support.

“President Trump is just so grateful that friends like Tom Brady are loyal and can ignore the shrapnel, the verbal shrapnel,” Conway said.

One the eve last week’s inauguration, Trump told a crowd of supporters that Brady had called “to congratulate us.” Brady has sidestepped questions about the call. In an interview Monday, Brady said he didn’t know why his friendship with Trump was “such a big deal.”

For his part, Kraft has spoken complimentarily of Trump’s economic policies and attended Friday’s inaugural ceremonies at the Capitol. Conway said Tuesday the Patriots owner is “a fabulous man.”

“I assume same with Bob Kraft, the owner of the team, who is a good friend of the president’s who came to the inauguration and is just a fabulous man and leader in this country,” she said.

Kraft has reportedly known Trump for roughly 20 years and—like Brady—got to know the real estate mogul on the golf course. However, the public support of the combative president from Kraft, Brady, and coach Bill Belichick has left some Patriots fans conflicted.

Conway—who managed Trump’s turbulent, but successful, presidential campaign—gave some tips Tuesday for dealing with the criticism.

“Just ignore the naysayers and the critics,” she said. “I mean we’re very accustomed to this.”