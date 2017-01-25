Morning sports update: Patriots will wear white jerseys for Super Bowl LI

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

The Celtics lost, the Bruins won, and the Patriots revealed their uniform choice ahead of Super Bowl LI in Houston.

Patriots will wear white jerseys in Super Bowl LI: The New England Patriots will wear their road white jerseys in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons, the team confirmed on Tuesday. (ESPN)

Celtics lose third straight, 123-108 to Wizards: Bradley Beal scored 13 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter, and the Wizards extended their home winning streak to 14 games with a 123-108 victory over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night. (Boston.com)

David Pastrnak scores late in OT, Bruins beat Red Wings 4-3: David Pastrnak’s long-awaited 20th goal of the season came at an opportune moment for the struggling Boston Bruins. (Boston.com)

30 thoughts for 30 days until the NBA trade deadline: This is Danny Ainge’s 14th deadline as Celtics boss, which makes him the NBA’s fourth-longest tenured executive behind Pat Riley, Mitch Kupchak and RC Buford. Over time, Ainge has pulled the trigger on nearly 50 trades of varying significance and complexity. (Boston.com)

Marcus Smart apologizes for bench outburst towards Celtics coaches: The Celtics guard was sent to the locker room after an intense disagreement on the bench. (Boston.com)

Rest over as Patriots begin Super Bowl prep for Falcons: The Patriots are preparing to make their seventh Super Bowl berth during the Belichick era, making them veterans at this point in handling the various logistics involved with the big game. Belichick said it’s helped them turn the page “about as quickly as we could.” (Boston.com)