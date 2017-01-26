Falcons have a high-flying offense. But expect Tom Brady to pick apart the defense

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

We don’t know much about the Atlanta Falcons here in New England, a team the Patriots haven’t faced since 2013. That goes for Patriots coach Bill Belichick, too.

“We’ve only seen them a little bit this year on TV, and haven’t really had them in many crossover games,” said Belichick.

The teams face each other every four years in the regular schedule rotation (2001, 2005, 2009, and 2013). The Patriots are 7-6 all time against the Falcons, 4-0 in the Belichick era. The last meeting was a 30-23 Patriot win in Atlanta in 2013. But we know those games have no bearing on this Super Bowl.

We do know, of course, that the Falcons have a high-flying offense. Quarterback Matt Ryan, Boston College’s favorite son, will likely win the MVP award after putting together a great season: 4,944 yards, 38 touchdowns, 7 interceptions, a 69.9 completion percentage, and an eye-popping 9.3 yards per attempt, more than a full yard better than any other QB in the league.

