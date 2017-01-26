Formerly unknown names key in Patriots’ Super Bowl run

FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: Chris Hogan #15 of the New England Patriots reacts after making a reception during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
There are 14 players on the Patriots' 53-man roster that came into the NFL as undrafted free agents, including receiver Chris Hogan (pictured). –Maddie Meyer / Getty Images
By
KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP,
January 26, 2017

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — When it comes to filling out his roster each season, Bill Belichick has always placed a premium on potential.

From late-round draft picks to guys that never heard their name called on draft night, during his 17 years in New England the Patriots coach has developed a knack not just for identifying unheralded players, but cultivating them into key contributors.

The group he will take to Houston for next week’s Super Bowl is no exception.

There are 14 players on the Patriots’ 53-man roster that came into the NFL as undrafted free agents, and another 10 who were selected in the fifth round or later.

Advertisement

Among those that were undrafted, eight appeared in 12 games or more during the regular season including cornerback Malcolm Butler (16 starts), running back LeGarrette Blount (eight starts), receivers Chris Hogan (14 starts) and Danny Amendola, center David Andrews (16 starts), fullback James Develin, special teamer Brandon King and punter Ryan Allen.

Belichick said it’s key to find players who have the most room for growth, no matter their background.

“Not everybody is from Alabama and Michigan and USC and those places, so for some of those guys, and even the ones that come from there, it’s still a huge jump for them,” Belichick said. “It’s a big part of a big time in a professional player’s career — making it the first year, but then that first to second or first to second to third. That’s true for everybody.”

While most teams have one or two players on their roster that fit into this category, the Patriots separate themselves by getting a high level of production out of several of them.

Edelman was a college quarterback at Kent State and seventh-round pick in the 2009 draft before he became Tom Brady’s go-to guy on third down. Special teamer Nate Ebner, a sixth-round pick in 2012, went from a rugby background to the Patriots’ top tackler on special teams. And before Butler became a Super Bowl hero with his late interception against Seattle in 2015, he was undrafted in 2014. He leads the team with four interceptions.

Advertisement

The newest member of the club is Hogan, who is coming off a franchise record nine-reception, 180-yard performance in the AFC championship game.

Hogan played four years of lacrosse at Penn State, and once played opposite Patriots assistant Steve Belichick.

Following a year of football at Monmouth and stints on the practice squads of the New York Giants and Miami Dolphins, he was with Buffalo in 2014 when he caught his first career NFL touchdown late during a Bills loss to New England.

When he became a free agent following the 2015 season, the Patriots were the first to contact him.

Hogan said there’s a common link among his teammates that have taken unconventional routes to the NFL.

“Those guys are hardworking guys, every single one of them,” Hogan said. “We’re all alike in that sense. Where we have a real competitive attitude, but we are more than willing to do whatever it takes and whatever is asked of us to win football games.”

That willingness to buy in may be even more important than knowing exactly what a player’s role will be for Belichick.

Edelman said Belichick initially didn’t have any idea how he would utilize him when the Patriots drafted the former Kent State quarterback.

But Belichick told him he recognized something innate in the way the 5-foot-10, 200-pounder played the game.

Linebacker and defensive captain Dont’a Hightower said those intangibles are found in players throughout the locker room.

“A lot of people talk about the ‘Patriot Way.’ There’s not a straight definition of it but here you know that we’re going to work every day,” Hightower said. “Around here you’re either getting better or you’re getting worse.”

Advertisement

While he gives Belichick credit for putting the foundation in place, Hightower said the link is a locker room full of players that “already have that in them” when they arrive.

“They already have that dog in them, maybe it’s just not the right way that they’re doing it,” Hightower said. “I feel like Bill does a great job of that, of getting the right stuff out of guys and saying the right things to get them to work hard.”

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Kyle Hightower on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/khightower

TOPICS: New England Patriots NFL
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Get the Globe's updates on the Patriots for free.
Get Point After, delivering Patriots game stats and the inside scoop right to your inbox.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Theresa Oei, a researcher at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, is one of the new Patriots cheerleaders.
New England Patriots
Full-time scientist, part-time Patriots cheerleader January 26, 2017 | 8:41 PM
NBA
Rajon Rondo lashes out at Bulls teammates Wade, Butler in Instagram rant January 26, 2017 | 8:04 PM
Boston, MA 1-25-17: The Celtics Isaiah Thomas brings the crowd out of their seats after he hit a fourth quarter three poiner to put Boston ahead 98-93 on their way to a 120-109 victory. The Boston Celtics hosted the Houston Rockets in a regular season basketball game at the TD Garden. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) reporter: himmelsbach topic: Celtics-Rockets
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas named All-Star reserve January 26, 2017 | 7:50 PM
New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) walks up court during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in Boston, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics
The Knicks reportedly reached out to the Celtics about a Carmelo Anthony trade January 26, 2017 | 5:08 PM
Malcolm Butler during a game against the Rams earlier in 2016 season.
New England Patriots
Malcolm Butler explained his 2012 tweet about Julio Jones January 26, 2017 | 3:58 PM
FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots attempts a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
These are the best times to fly to and from the Super Bowl January 26, 2017 | 3:40 PM
David Ortiz
Boston Red Sox
Here's when the Red Sox will retire David Ortiz's number January 26, 2017 | 3:29 PM
Atlanta cornerback Keanu Neal (left) is no Kam Chancellor.
New England Patriots
Falcons have a high-flying offense. But expect Tom Brady to pick apart the defense January 26, 2017 | 9:40 AM
Since getting sliced and diced by Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks in 31-24 Sunday night loss on Nov. 13, the Patriots' defense, masterminded by defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, has allowed 13.2 points per game.
New England Patriots
The debate is over. Patriots have a championship defense January 26, 2017 | 9:37 AM
Tennis
Williams sisters, Federer advance to Australian Open finals January 26, 2017 | 8:45 AM
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft speaks at an NFL press conference announcing new measures for the league's personal conduct policy during an owners meeting, Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2014, in Irving, Texas. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell looks on at left. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
New England Patriots
Robert Kraft and Roger Goodell spotted looking chummy January 26, 2017 | 8:40 AM
Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder, left, is congratulated by New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount after hitting a 3-pointer during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets in Boston, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. The Celtics defeated the Rockets 120-109. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder push Celtics past Rockets January 25, 2017 | 11:30 PM
Isaiah Thomas argue a call with referee Eric Dalen during overtime of Boston's 127-123 loss to the Trail Blazers Saturday.
Boston Celtics
Avery Bradley's absence is hurting Celtics, but they do need a few patches elsewhere January 25, 2017 | 6:14 PM
Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons makes a catch in the third quarter of the NFC Championship Game.
NFL
Falcons holding Julio Jones out of practice with injuries January 25, 2017 | 5:12 PM
Drew Pomeranz labored through just 5.2 innings pitched in the loss.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox sign Drew Pomeranz to $4.45 million contract January 25, 2017 | 5:01 PM
Boxing
Boxing great Oscar De La Hoya suspected of DUI January 25, 2017 | 4:00 PM
New England Patriots
Brady and Moynahan's son has eyes set on a different kind of football January 25, 2017 | 3:34 PM
NFL referee Carl Cheffers will lead the crew of game officials selected to work the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 5 at NRG Stadium.
NFL
Meet the NFL's officiating crew for Super Bowl LI January 25, 2017 | 3:26 PM
Media
Brent Musburger is retiring from sportscasting at age 77 January 25, 2017 | 3:09 PM
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell makes his way into the NFL owner's meeting in Charlotte N.C., Tuesday, May 24, 2016. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
New England Patriots
Roger Goodell explained why he wasn't at the Patriots game January 25, 2017 | 2:28 PM
FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 22, 2008 file photo, Jamaica's gold medal winning relay team, Usain Bolt, 2nd right, Michael Frater, right, Asafa Powell, left, and Nesta Carter celebrate after the men's 4x100-meter relay final during the athletics competitions in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing. Usain Bolt has been stripped of one of his nine Olympic gold medals, Wednesday Jan. 25, 2017, in a doping case involving teammate Nesta Carter. (AP Photo/Itsuo Inouye, File)
Olympics
Usain Bolt loses 2008 Olympic relay gold medal in teammate's doping case January 25, 2017 | 11:58 AM
Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn celebrates a win with GM Thomas Dimitroff against the Seattle Seahawks at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017.
New England Patriots
5 things Patriots fans might not know about the Falcons January 25, 2017 | 11:34 AM
Representatives of the Boston Celtics and General Electric hold Celtics jerseys with GE's logo affixed to them after a news conference Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at GE's headquarters in Boston.
Boston Celtics
Here's what the GE-sponsored Celtics uniform looks like January 25, 2017 | 11:22 AM
Chris Hogan had 180 receiving yards and two touchdown in the AFC Championship Game.
New England Patriots
The Patriots' march to the Super Bowl was spurred by March moves January 25, 2017 | 9:15 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates a touchdown against the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 17, 2016.
New England Patriots
Patriots will wear white jerseys for Super Bowl LI January 25, 2017 | 9:03 AM
Boston, MA - 1/21/2017 - (4th quarter) Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) walks away while Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens talks with NBA Referee Bill Kennedy, at far left background after Smart was called for a foul late in the fourth quarter. The Boston Celtics host the Portland Trail Blazers at TD Garden. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 22Trail Blazers-Celtics, LOID: 8.3.1350215213.
Boston Celtics
Marcus Smart apologizes for bench outburst towards Celtics coaches January 25, 2017 | 7:04 AM
Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak roars after his game-winning goal off Detroit Red Wings goalie Jared Coreau during an overtime period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. The Bruins defeated the Red Wings 4-3. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak scores late in OT, Bruins beat Red Wings 4-3 January 24, 2017 | 10:36 PM
Boston Celtics
Celtics lose third straight, 123-108 to Wizards January 24, 2017 | 10:04 PM
Workers move lighting equipment outside NRG Stadium, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Houston. The New England Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in NFL football's Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, at NRG Stadium. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
New England Patriots
Rest over as Patriots begin Super Bowl prep for Falcons January 24, 2017 | 9:48 PM
FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots attempts a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
A look inside some key numbers for the Super Bowl matchup January 24, 2017 | 8:04 PM