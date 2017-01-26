Morning sports update: Robert Kraft and Roger Goodell spotted looking chummy in New York City

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

The Celtics snapped their three-game losing streak behind a 38-point performance from Isaiah Thomas against the Rockets, while the Bruins await the league’s decision on Brad Marchand’s possible suspension.

Roger Goodell hangin’ with Bob Kraft … Pats owner all smiles: “Robert and I can disagree about things. We have a healthy respect for one another. But that’s true with any owner. And that doesn’t affect my relationship or the fact that we work together to try to make the NFL better, ultimately.” (TMZ Sports)

Roger Goodell Hangin' with Bob Kraft … Pats Owner All Smiles (Photo) https://t.co/q3JCtt7UAu — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) January 25, 2017

Matt Ryan says Tom Brady has ‘set the bar for longevity’: “He’s at it all year-round,” Ryan said. “He’s kind of shown the way on how to do that: how to take care of yourself and how to approach this the right way so you can play for a long time and play at a high level for a long time.” (ESPN)

Advertisement

Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder push Celtics past Rockets, 120-109: Boston erased a 58-52 halftime deficit and led by as many as eight in the third quarter before Houston pulled to 88-86 entering the fourth. With 5:12 remaining and the game tied at 98, Thomas hit two free throws after a flagrant-1 foul on Harden and followed with a jumper and a driving hook to put the Celtics up 104-98. (Boston.com)

Marcus Smart takes responsibility for hole in wall at Verizon Center: “Oh, I didn’t know that,” Smart said when asked if he put the hole in the wall. “It wasn’t there when I came in, so I don’t know. I guess … I don’t remember doing it. But if it’s a hole in the wall, I put it there. I’ll take that one.” (CSNNE)

Bruins’ Brad Marchand to have hearing with NHL over ‘dangerous trip’: Marchand could face discipline for tripping Detroit Red Wings defenseman Niklas Kronwall during Tuesday night’s game at TD Garden. (NESN)

Falcons holding Julio Jones, Alex Mack out of practice with injuries: Matt Ryan wasn’t worried that he didn’t have his center and top receiver with him for the Falcons’ first Super Bowl practice on Wednesday or for the remainder of the week. (Boston.com)