Enjoy the Patriots’ ‘Wonder Years’ in Julian Edelman’s latest hype video

Julian Edelman is no stranger to pop culture-Patriots mashups.

And the Patriots wide receiver was at it again Monday with a new hype video inspired by The Wonder Years opening credits.

all I need is a little help from my friends #wheelsup #onemore pic.twitter.com/2OCwONmnK9 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 30, 2017

The Patriots left New England Monday for Houston ahead of Super Bowl 51.