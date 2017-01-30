Enjoy the Patriots’ ‘Wonder Years’ in Julian Edelman’s latest hype video
"#wheelsup"
Julian Edelman is no stranger to pop culture-Patriots mashups.
And the Patriots wide receiver was at it again Monday with a new hype video inspired by The Wonder Years opening credits.
all I need is a little help from my friends #wheelsup #onemore pic.twitter.com/2OCwONmnK9
— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 30, 2017
The Patriots left New England Monday for Houston ahead of Super Bowl 51.
