Tom Brady jokes his dad is banned from talking to the media

Looks like Tom Brady Sr. won’t be speaking with reporters again any time soon.

That’s what Tom Brady said about his father during an appearance Monday on WEEI’s Kirk & Callahan show after Brady Sr. pulled no punches last week in an interview, ripping Roger Goodell and the NFL over the Deflategate saga.

“I’ve banned my dad from talking, so he’s no longer available to the media,” the younger Brady joked with hosts Kirk Minihane and Gerry Callahan.

“[Goodell] went on a witch hunt and went in way over his head, and had to lie his way out in numerous ways,” Brady Sr. said last week. “The reality is that Tommy never got suspended for deflating footballs. He got suspended because the court said that Roger Goodell could do anything he wanted to do to any player for any reason whatsoever.”

Brady went on to praise his father, saying he’s “… the best one a son could ever ask for:”

I love my dad, as any parent knows how much you love your kids. My dad has been my best friend my entire life. He’s always been my No. 1 supporter. And hopefully he’s at the game cheering me on. He’s great man and I love him to death. He’s taught me everything about life. Certainly about how to be a father because he’s been the best one a son could ever ask for. And I try to pass those things on to my kids because he was so supportive of not only me but my three sisters, who were all great athletes in their own right. My mom, they’re still married after, I guess it’s been close to 46 years. So I’ve been very, very fortunate.

