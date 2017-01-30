Watch Rob Gronkowski and Jeffrey Tambor face off in a Super Bowl commercial
Turns out Gronk is the world's worst dry cleaner employee.
Rob Gronkowski won’t be taking the field at NRG Stadium during Super Bowl LI in Houston, but he’ll be entertaining viewers nevertheless.
Gronk and actor Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent, Arrested Development) star in an advertisement for Procter & Gamble stain remover brand Tide that will air during Super Bowl LI. The spot (pun intended) features Gronk as a dry cleaner employee who chooses to cut the sleeves off of Tambor’s shirt instead of using a stain remover, much to the actor’s chagrin.
The ad is titled “Super Bowl Part I,” but it’s unknown whether the Patriots tight end will appear in additional Tide spots on Super Bowl Sunday.
