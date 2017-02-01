Falcons linebacker ‘grew up being a Patriots fan’

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

For Falcons linebacker Josh Keyes, playing a team from New England in the Super Bowl recalls multiple periods in his life. Both of those now clash with his present as he prepares for Super Bowl LI.

Keyes, 24, is a reserve linebacker in Atlanta’s rising defense. But he was once a young football fan growing up in upstate New York, watching Tom Brady and the Patriots build a dynasty. Like so many others of his generation, he was captivated.

“I actually grew up being a Patriots fan originally,” Keyes said in a recent interview. “And that’s kind of weird because I grew up in upstate New York. From the time I was like eight years old until I was 19, I was a die-hard Patriots fan. So now it’s a little strange getting to the Super Bowl and playing against the Patriots.”

Advertisement

On top of his loyalty to the Patriots, Keyes has another strong connection to New England. He played football for four seasons at Boston College.

“My time at Boston College was awesome,” Keyes recalled. “I went there and it was a great experience for four years.”

Now as he looks towards the Super Bowl, the previous chapters in his life take a backseat to his only goal: victory. Even the prospect of facing a childhood hero like Brady pales in comparison to the potential of winning a championship. For Keyes, his priorities are clear.

“I grew up watching [Brady] and he’s a great player, but now he’s our rival and we have to beat him. It’s business now.”