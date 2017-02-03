Morning sports update: Marshall Faulk still believes Patriots taped a Rams practice

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

With Super Bowl LI nearing, the Patriots are working on a game plan for covering Julio Jones, Isaiah Thomas was rewarded for another monster month, and Martellus Bennett got some super advice from his brother.

Marshall Faulk still thinks Patriots taped a Rams practice: “The guy who worked for the Patriots, if you guys remember, that was somehow mysteriously living in Hawaii, made his way back to the States and delivered the tapes,” said Faulk, referring to former Patriots video assistant Matt Walsh. “Goodell then watched the tapes and said there wasn’t enough to deem anything being done. Now, I didn’t see what was on the tapes. We didn’t get to see that. The one thing I can say is that they taped our practice. That was wrong.” (Boston Globe)

Marshall Faulk called Patriots filming Rams practices 'a fact.' pic.twitter.com/G4wbBbuIUp — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) February 2, 2017

Isaiah Thomas wins Eastern Conference Player of the Month Award: Thomas is the first Celtics player to win the award since Paul Pierce in March 2012. He also joins elite company in franchise history as only Pierce, Antoine Walker, and Larry Bird have won the Player of the Month honor. (Boston.com)

NHL names LGBTQ ambassador for each team; Brad Marchand to rep Bruins: The league announced Wednesday that it would be teaming up with the You Can Play project, an organization “dedicated to ensuring equality, respect and safety for all athletes, without regard to sexual orientation and/or gender identity.” (NESN)

Super Bowl practice report: Patriots use 2 WRs to mimic Julio Jones: “You’ve got to know where he is on every play,” Belichick said. (ESPN)

Chris Hogan writes touching essay for Players’ Tribune: “The air in Foxborough is just a little different. Like, special things happen here. Winning happens here,” Chris wrote. “And as much as I loved playing in Buffalo, I wanted so badly to be a part of the Patriots’ culture.” (Patriots.com)

Seahawks’ Michael Bennett offers brother Martellus Super Bowl advice: As a Super Bowl veteran, Michael’s advice to Martellus included helpful tips such as “don’t spend too much money” and “don’t worry about tickets.” (NESN)

.@mosesbread72 shares his Super Bowl advice to his brother @MartysaurusRex. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/A3l79WDl43 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 2, 2017