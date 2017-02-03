Olivia Culpo can’t wait to cheer on Danny Amendola in the Super Bowl
Olivia Culpo took to Instagram Friday evening as she headed to Houston to cheer on her boyfriend, Patriots’ wide receiver Danny Amendola, in Super Bowl 51.
“Can’t wait to cheer him on this weekend [heart emoji] I love @dannyamendola,” the Rhode Island native and former Miss Universe captioned a photo of them (almost?) kissing.
Reports of the couple’s relationship first appeared last February.
