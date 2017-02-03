Olivia Culpo can’t wait to cheer on Danny Amendola in the Super Bowl

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Olivia Culpo took to Instagram Friday evening as she headed to Houston to cheer on her boyfriend, Patriots’ wide receiver Danny Amendola, in Super Bowl 51.

Houston today to see this 🌟🌟🌟 in my life. Can't wait to cheer him on this weekend ❤ I love @dannyamendola (he is instagram-less but I guess I can still tag 🤔) A photo posted by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Feb 3, 2017 at 3:59pm PST

“Can’t wait to cheer him on this weekend [heart emoji] I love @dannyamendola,” the Rhode Island native and former Miss Universe captioned a photo of them (almost?) kissing.

Reports of the couple’s relationship first appeared last February.