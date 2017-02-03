Super Bowl LI predictions: Believe in the Patriots, not the experts picking the Falcons

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (L) and head coach Bill Belichick (R) talk with line judge Tim Podraza (C) during the AFC divisional playoff game against the Texans at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (L) and head coach Bill Belichick (R) talk with line judge Tim Podraza (C) during the AFC divisional playoff game against the Texans at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.
By
4:31 PM

COMMENTARY

Maybe this is all some sort of exercise in reverse psychology, or in providing hope where it won’t be rewarded.

Take a look below and you’ll find no shortage of picks for the Atlanta Falcons in this weekend’s Super Bowl.

Really.

There’s a level of absurdity to it all.

These aren’t the New York Giants that the New England Patriots will be facing in their ninth Super Bowl. These aren’t the same Patriots who came up short against the Green Bay Packers two decades ago. This is a dynasty still in the making.

The Atlanta Falcons are going to derail that? Please.

“They’ve got a lot of good players, a lot of youth, a lot of speed,” Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said as he prepares to win his fifth Lombardi Trophy. “[They’re] very well-coached, very disciplined. I mean they’re ahead by 20 points in so many of these games it’s tough to really see ‘got to have it-type defenses’ but they play with enthusiasm, they play aggressive, [they’re a] very tough, hard-nosed team. We’re going to need to play really well in all phases of the game. You don’t get to this point and [be] able to go out there and play an average game and expect to win. So it’ll be great to be at our best.”

Average? No.

Then again, when has this team delivered anything average?

Oh, the Packers would have been fun, and maybe the Dallas Cowboys could have put a dent in New England’s armor had they gotten there.

The Falcons? Nope.

Yet, here they are, delusional picks from some who either actually believe the impossible will occur Sunday night, or just feel like going against the grain. Have a laugh.

The Atlanta Falcons are not going to win the Super Bowl.

Nothing is a guarantee.

Except this.

This week’s picks

ESPN.com: Nine out of 10 pick the Patriots.

NFL.com staff: Thirteen pick the Pats. The remainder followed Master Goodell’s orders.

CBS Sports staff: Five out of eight pick the Falcons (Atlanta +3).

Teddy the Porcupine:

Foxsports.com staff: Three out of five pick the Patriots.

USA Today staff: Four out of six go with the Pats.

Bill Barnwell, ESPN.com: Patriots 34, Falcons 17. “Don’t get it twisted: The Falcons are a great team. It’s not a fluke they made it here, and I think I probably would have picked them to beat just about any of the other teams from the AFC. The Patriots are just a nightmare matchup for what the Falcons do well. Unless they manage to hold onto the suffocating pass rush they’ve shown over the past two games, the Falcons seem likely to come up short.”

Joe Giglio, NJ.com: Patriots. “Two weeks to prepare. I keep coming back to that every time I want to lean toward picking the Falcons. Atlanta is more than game here. With a MVP-caliber quarterback, the best wide receiver in the sport, an array of secondary weapons and an opportunistic defense, the Falcons can play with the Patriots. But two weeks is enough time for Bill Belichick to create a plan to slow down Atlanta’s attack–just like he used to do to Peyton Manning’s Colts and the Greatest Show on Turf Rams.”

Boston Herald staff: Everybody loves the Pats.

Sports Illustrated staff: Seven out of 10 pick the Pats.

Madden NFL 17 simulation: Patriots 27, Falcons 24.

David Steele, Sporting News: Patriots 26, Falcons 24. “It has been repeated often that in previous Super showdowns between the No 1 offense and the No. 1 defense, defense usually wins. That would be the Patriots’ defense against the offense tied for the eighth highest-scoring ever. But as smart, resourceful and well-coached as that defense is, they haven’t seen anything close to what Ryan, Julio Jones, the two-headed backfield monster of Tevin Coleman and Devonte Freeman, the deceptively deep well of receiving weapons, and an underrated line can do.

So the Falcons’ offense can hold its own; it won’t shrink from the moment. The Falcons’ defense, though, won’t be so fortunate.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Patriots 31, Falcons 27. “Atlanta OC Kyle Shanahan, SN’s Coordinator of the Year for 2016, will have utmost confidence he can match wits with New Endland defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. The Falcons will stay in it by avoiding turnovers and consistently scoring. The game will likely come down to a few third- and (maybe) fourth-down stops in the red zone. It’s easier to count on the Patriots to come through with those, and that’s why they will win the game by four points.

FiveThirtyEight: New England with a 61 percent chance of winning.

The Fort Worth Zoo orangutang: Falcons.

SB Nation staff: Five out of nine pick the Falcons.

Jim McBride, Globe staff: Patriots 34, Falcons 24. “Tom Brady doesn’t need big chunks of time to carve up a defense, but he needs some. Make sure the big boys give their big guy enough time to find his big playmakers.”

It says here: Patriots 42, Falcons 10. This is over by the half. Lady Gaga should be a hoot though.

TOPICS: New England Patriots Super Bowl Super Bowl LI NFL
