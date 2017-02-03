Tom Brady marks 48 hours to go with ‘Friday Night Lights’-inspired hype video
Social-media master Tom Brady was at it again on Friday, posting a hype video inspired by the movie Friday Night Lights to Instagram and Facebook with 48 hours to go until Super Bowl 51 kicks off.
The Patriots quarterback is seeking his fifth Super Bowl ring on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.
