Tom Brady marks 48 hours to go with ‘Friday Night Lights’-inspired hype video

Social-media master Tom Brady was at it again on Friday, posting a hype video inspired by the movie Friday Night Lights to Instagram and Facebook with 48 hours to go until Super Bowl 51 kicks off.

Is it Friday night in Texas?? Feels like it!!! 48 hours #LETSGOOOOO A video posted by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 3, 2017 at 3:39pm PST

The Patriots quarterback is seeking his fifth Super Bowl ring on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.