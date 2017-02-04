Uneasy with Trump-Pats ties, comedian launches Super Bowl fund-raiser
Add comedian Josh Gondelman to the list of longtime Patriots fans feeling queasy about the ongoing bromance between the New England Patriots’ three most high-profile figures — quarterback Tom Brady, head coach Bill Belichick, and owner Robert Kraft — and the country’s new president.
In a series of Twitter posts Thursday night to his nearly 100,000 followers, the Stoneham native derided what he called Brady’s “garbage politics” and vowed to donate $100 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund for every touchdown the Patriots score during Sunday’s Super Bowl LI matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, with a $50 donation for every field goal.
