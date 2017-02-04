Uneasy with Trump-Pats ties, comedian launches Super Bowl fund-raiser

Comedian Josh Gondelman will donate $100 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund for every touchdown the Patriots score during Super Bowl LI.
Comedian Josh Gondelman will donate $100 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund for every touchdown the Patriots score during Super Bowl LI. –handout
By
The Boston Globe
12:32 PM

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Add comedian Josh Gondelman to the list of longtime Patriots fans feeling queasy about the ongoing bromance between the New England Patriots’ three most high-profile figures — quarterback Tom Brady, head coach Bill Belichick, and owner Robert Kraft — and the country’s new president.

In a series of Twitter posts Thursday night to his nearly 100,000 followers, the Stoneham native derided what he called Brady’s “garbage politics” and vowed to donate $100 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund for every touchdown the Patriots score during Sunday’s Super Bowl LI matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, with a $50 donation for every field goal.

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.

Advertisement
TOPICS: New England Patriots Politics Donald Trump Boston Globe
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Get the Globe's updates on the Patriots for free.
Get Point After, delivering Patriots game stats and the inside scoop right to your inbox.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Malcolm Butler realizes he is known for making one of the greatest plays in Super Bowl history.
New England Patriots
Malcolm Butler has come a long way since The Interception February 4, 2017 | 12:00 PM
Bill Belichick began his career in 1975 as a special assistant for the Baltimore Colts.
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick’s poetic prelude to ‘It is what it is’ February 4, 2017 | 11:48 AM
Michael Jackson performs during halftime of Super Bowl XXVII at the Rose Bowl on January 31, 1993.
Super Bowl
Untold stories from Super Bowls past . . . February 4, 2017 | 11:37 AM
Celtics head coach Brad Stevens holds the ball during the second half of a 113-107 win over the Lakers in Boston Friday, Feb. 3, 2017.
Boston Celtics
Brad Stevens will coach Eastern Conference All-Stars February 4, 2017 | 11:18 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) shake hands at the end of a 2013 game.
Sports Q
Debate: What has to happen for the Falcons to beat the Patriots? February 4, 2017 | 11:00 AM
Woburn Police seized counterfeit NFL merchandise, business records and production equipment after executing a search warrant at the Chowdaheadz company headquarters Friday.
New England Patriots
A Woburn business allegedly tried to profit from Bill Belichick's favorite catchphrase February 4, 2017 | 10:06 AM
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws during a practice ahead of Super Bowl 51 in Houston.
New England Patriots
Scouting reports on every key player in Super Bowl 51 February 4, 2017 | 7:00 AM
Skiing
Meet the next U.S. ski star February 4, 2017 | 7:00 AM
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Ripkowski fumbles the ball during the first half of the NFL football NFC championship game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Super Bowl LI
Falcons' young defense could be key against Patriots February 3, 2017 | 11:16 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches a drill during practice for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots will face the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl Sunday. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Super Bowl LI
Patriots locked in to proven approach entering Super Bowl 51 February 3, 2017 | 11:10 PM
Boston Celtics' Isaiah Thomas goes to the basket past Los Angeles Lakers' Nick Young during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas scores 38 points, Celtics beat Lakers February 3, 2017 | 10:54 PM
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Republican congressional retreat in Philadelphia, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Super Bowl LI
Vice President Mike Pence will attend the Super Bowl February 3, 2017 | 10:42 PM
New England Patriots
Olivia Culpo can't wait to cheer on Danny Amendola in the Super Bowl February 3, 2017 | 10:03 PM
New England Patriots
Tom Brady marks 48 hours to go with 'Friday Night Lights'-inspired hype video February 3, 2017 | 10:01 PM
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger leaves the field after the AFC championship game against the Patriots on Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots
Big Ben on Steelers-Patriots rivalry: 'We're like the little brother trying to keep up' February 3, 2017 | 5:38 PM
NHL
Connecticut politicians make pitch for New York Islanders February 3, 2017 | 4:46 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (L) and head coach Bill Belichick (R) talk with line judge Tim Podraza (C) during the AFC divisional playoff game against the Texans at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.
New England Patriots
Super Bowl LI predictions: Believe in the Patriots, not the experts February 3, 2017 | 4:31 PM
With helmets for the Falcons and Patriots at his side, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell held his annual Super Bowl press conference in Houston.
NFL
30 retired NFL players pledge to donate brains for concussion research February 3, 2017 | 3:01 PM
Matt Ryan and Julio Jones celebrate a touchdown.
New England Patriots
What the Falcons are saying about the Patriots ahead of Super Bowl LI February 3, 2017 | 2:21 PM
REMOTE TRANSMISSION -- REMOTE TRANSMISSION--- Houston, TX---2/1/04---- Patriots quarterback Tom Brady spots teammate Mike Vrabel in the end zone for a touchdown reception during 4th quarter aciton of Super Bowl XXXVIII at Reliant Stadium. Library Tag 02022004 Sports Super Bowl XXXVIII
New England Patriots
Meet the Patriots' all-time Super Bowl team February 3, 2017 | 1:53 PM
Politics
Iran bans travel of U.S. wrestlers in response to Trump order February 3, 2017 | 11:33 AM
Need a prediction for Super Bowl LI? These puppies can help.
Super Bowl
Adorable puppies have bad news for Patriots February 3, 2017 | 11:26 AM
Super Bowl
How to watch Super Bowl 51 online February 3, 2017 | 10:57 AM
Rob Gronkowski.
New England Patriots
Gronk, other NFL players read mean tweets about themselves on 'Kimmel' February 3, 2017 | 10:08 AM
St. Louis Rams running back Marshall Faulk carries the ball during their NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Jan. 27, 2002 in St. Louis. The Rams went on to face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVI on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2002 in New Orleans.
New England Patriots
Marshall Faulk still convinced 2001 Patriots taped a Rams practice February 3, 2017 | 8:57 AM
epa05742795 New England Patriots offensive coach Josh McDaniels on the field before the AFC Championship game between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA, 22 January 2017. The winner of the AFC Championship will go on to face the winner of the NFC Championship game between the Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL's Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas, USA on 05 February. EPA/JOHN CETRINO *** Local Caption *** 53269114
New England Patriots
Patriots' Josh McDaniels may be witness in Aaron Hernandez double murder trial February 3, 2017 | 8:42 AM
Clueless Gamer, 2017 edition with Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, LeGarrette Blount, Dwight Freeney and Marshawn Lynch (with host Conan O'Brien).
New England Patriots
Watch Tom Brady join Gronk and Marshawn Lynch on Conan's 'Clueless Gamer' February 3, 2017 | 8:18 AM
Tom Brady throws a touchdown pass in the Madden NFL 17 simulation of Super Bowl LI.
New England Patriots
Watch Tom Brady play the hero in the Madden Super Bowl simulation February 3, 2017 | 7:43 AM
Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas gestures against the Raptors in Boston, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Thomas scored 44 points as the Celtics defeated the Raptors 109-104.
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas named Eastern Conference Player of the Month February 3, 2017 | 7:29 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) in the huddle against the Steelers in the AFC Championship game at Gillette Stadium.
Sports Q
Debate: Which Patriot will be the unsung hero of Super Bowl LI? February 3, 2017 | 7:00 AM