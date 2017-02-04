Uneasy with Trump-Pats ties, comedian launches Super Bowl fund-raiser

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Add comedian Josh Gondelman to the list of longtime Patriots fans feeling queasy about the ongoing bromance between the New England Patriots’ three most high-profile figures — quarterback Tom Brady, head coach Bill Belichick, and owner Robert Kraft — and the country’s new president.

In a series of Twitter posts Thursday night to his nearly 100,000 followers, the Stoneham native derided what he called Brady’s “garbage politics” and vowed to donate $100 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund for every touchdown the Patriots score during Sunday’s Super Bowl LI matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, with a $50 donation for every field goal.

