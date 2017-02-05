Does Tom Brady need a 5th Super Bowl ring to be declared best ever?

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl XLIX against the Seahawks, in Glendale, Ariz.
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl XLIX against the Seahawks, in Glendale, Ariz. –AP
By
Eddie Pells, The Associated Press
1:15 PM

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

HOUSTON (AP) — He may not have the precision of Joe Montana, the arm of Terry Bradshaw, the grit of John Elway or the mind of Peyton Manning.

What Tom Brady does have are the numbers. And, win or lose in the Super Bowl on Sunday, he has built as strong a case as anyone that he is the greatest quarterback ever.

Related Links

A Patriots victory would give Brady his fifth Super Bowl ring, and put him one notch ahead of Montana and Bradshaw for the most ever for a quarterback. But the “Greatest” debate was, in many minds, resolved even before kickoff because of these two numbers: seven Super Bowl appearances and 22 playoff wins, both records that will be difficult for anyone to catch.

“In my mind, it’s already set,” Kurt Warner said earlier in the week, before being elected to the Hall of Fame, where Brady will join him someday. “We all have different takes and different things that say someone’s the greatest. At the end of the day, he’s going to have more of these (Super Bowls) than anyone else. The fact you play in seven Super Bowls, it’s ridiculous.”

Advertisement

The postseason success not only represents Brady’s ability to perform when the stakes are highest, it reflects his ability to keep the Patriots in the mix during their best years, and even the seasons that aren’t so good.

Since taking over the starting position in 2001, Brady’s teams have missed the playoffs only once, in 2002 (they also missed in 2008, when Brady was injured). Since then, they have strung together double-digit-win seasons and playoff appearances every year. Brady has made mediocre rosters good, good rosters great and helped lift the great rosters to championships.

Some say he should have six rings. Brady got outplayed in two Super Bowl losses to the Giants, including in 2008, when New England was trying to close out a perfect season.

Mere quibbles in this discussion.

“As much as I love John, it’s hard to say Brady is not the greatest,” said former Broncos running back Terrell Davis, also a newly announced Hall of Famer, who teamed with Elway for two titles. “Let’s be honest there. What we’ve seen him do with rosters that other teams would’ve gone 2-14 or 3-13 with, this man has taken to championships. You can’t ignore that fact.”

Advertisement

Brady’s 28 touchdowns and two interceptions since he returned from his season-opening four-game suspension for “Deflategate” set the record for best TD-interception ratio in a season. He has 61,582 passing yards, which ranks him fourth all-time. He has never had a completion percentage under 60 in any season.

Though Manning won the two most recent big games between them — the 2014 and 2016 AFC title games — before heading into retirement, Brady got the best of his main rival throughout their long side-by-side careers. He won the overall series 11-6. Manning won five MVP awards to only two for Brady, but in the Super Bowl, Brady captured three of those to one for Manning. Manning closed his career with two titles; Brady’s final total: TBD.

“I’m a little biased, I had a guy for 11 years,” said Reggie Wayne, one of Manning’s favorite targets in Indianapolis. “But if Tom Brady wins this one, it’s kind of hard not to say he’s the best quarterback of all time.”

It seems like a foregone conclusion, in large part because Brady is showing no signs of wanting to step down. He turns 40 in August and has talked about wanting to play until he’s 45, or longer. He takes meticulous care of himself and, in many ways, finds that easier to do now than when he was younger.

“It gets easier because you have priorities,” he said. “If one of my priorities is to be a great quarterback, everything else falls in line.”

Willie McGinest, a teammate of Brady’s when the quarterback took over the starting job for Drew Bledsoe in 2001 — the first Super Bowl season — said Brady was prepared from Day One.

Advertisement

“You see guys get injured and the guy who comes in doesn’t do so well,” McGinest said. “It’s tough to do that and win football games, let alone be the best in the game from the time he took over until now.”

For years, a debate has percolated about whether Brady would be what he is without his coach, Bill Belichick, and vice versa.

Doesn’t matter, Warner says. The former Rams and Cardinals quarterback says that more than any specific throw, any single run to the championship or any one statistic Brady has compiled, he is great because he’s been great year after year, regardless of the players or sometimes-challenging circumstances surrounding him.

“We’d all love to be in one place, stay healthy and see what we could do, but we all don’t get that opportunity,” Warner said. “For him to have that opportunity and take advantage of it the way he has, you admire it. Especially when you know it’s the most difficult position in sports to play.”

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

TOPICS: New England Patriots Super Bowl Super Bowl LI Tom Brady NFL
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Get the Globe's updates on the Patriots for free.
Get Point After, delivering Patriots game stats and the inside scoop right to your inbox.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2015, file photo, New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) intercepts a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Ricardo Lockette (83) during the second half of NFL football's Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale, Ariz. New England won 28-24. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
Super Bowl
Watch the top 10 plays in Super Bowl history February 5, 2017 | 12:56 PM
Super Bowl LI
Gisele shares a photo of 'Brady's little lady' on Super Bowl Sunday February 5, 2017 | 12:02 PM
Keenan Thompson as David Ortiz on SNL
Boston Red Sox
'David Ortiz' predicts the Super Bowl score on SNL's Weekend Update February 5, 2017 | 10:48 AM
Cast member Bobby Moynihan as Patriots coach Bill Belichick in SNL's Super Bowl edition of Celebrity Family Feud.
New England Patriots
Watch Bill Belichick cheat to win SNL's Super Bowl edition of Celebrity Family Feud February 5, 2017 | 8:53 AM
Grounds crew members paint the Patriots logo on the field at NRG Stadium in Houston for Super Bowl 51.
Super Bowl
The Super Bowl is America—but still a game February 5, 2017 | 8:00 AM
The Patriots logo in place on the field in Houston for Super Bowl 51.
Super Bowl
Meet the 80-year-old Patriots fan who has attended every Super Bowl February 5, 2017 | 7:00 AM
New England Patriots
5 Tom Brady commercials you have to watch February 5, 2017 | 7:00 AM
The Boston crowd reacts after Paul Pierce hit a three pointer in the final seconds of a 2013 game against the Clippers.
Boston Celtics
Remembering Paul Pierce's 5 most unforgettable games in Boston February 5, 2017 | 7:00 AM
Super Bowl
7 Super Bowl talking points that will make you sound like an NFL expert February 5, 2017 | 7:00 AM
Falcons head coach Dan Quinn (L) shakes hands with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (2-L) as Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2-R) shakes hands with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (R) during Super Bowl LI Opening Night at Minute Maid Stadium in Houston.
New England Patriots
Super Bowl: Key matchups for Patriots-Falcons showdown February 5, 2017 | 5:00 AM
New England Patriots
Patriots' backup QBs played key roles in Super Bowl run February 5, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (left) applauds as quarterback Tom Brady (right) speaks to the crowd during the post game trophy presentation following their AFC Championship Game victory.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady on Super Bowl emotions: 'You kind of have to be right on the edge' February 5, 2017 | 5:00 AM
NFL
Two-way Garland: Falcons' lineman plays offense and defense February 5, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Super Bowl
8 must-see Super Bowl ads you can watch before kickoff February 5, 2017 | 5:00 AM
NFL
Was this the year fans started tuning out the NFL? February 5, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with teammate Dion Lewis (33) after his rushing touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Texans in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Gillette Stadium.
Sports Q
Debate: If the Patriots win, how does it all play out? February 5, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Maple Leafs center William Nylander celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period against the Bruins.
Boston Bruins
Maple Leafs outlast Bruins 6-5 thanks to William Nylander's hat trick February 4, 2017 | 10:20 PM
Super Bowl LI
Tom Brady's mother arrived in Houston, shared heartwarming moment February 4, 2017 | 9:59 PM
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, file photo, Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan celebrates after the NFL football NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers, in Atlanta, as the Falcons won 44-21 to advance to Super Bowl 51. There’s one opponent who has escaped the fury of the fans in Foxborough, Mass., and even has a considerable amount of goodwill in the heart of New England. In fact, it’s hard to find any kind of animosity toward Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who built his reputation at Boston College and will face the Patriots in the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
NFL
Matt Ryan wins NFL MVP, Tom Brady finishes distant second February 4, 2017 | 9:59 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Tom Brady are introduced during opening night for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game at Minute Maid Park Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
New England Patriots
Unconventional Preview: Patriots won't take Falcons lightly, and we shouldn't February 4, 2017 | 9:41 PM
28nutrition - Guy Fieri. (Food Network)
Super Bowl LI
Guy Fieri shares his Houston faves for Super Bowl week February 4, 2017 | 8:10 PM
Super Bowl LI
$1.1 million bet placed on Falcons as Vegas eyes record Super Bowl Sunday February 4, 2017 | 6:27 PM
Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrates his goal as he skates off with teammate Patrice Bergeron (37) against the Penguins on Jan. 26, 2017, in Boston.
Boston Bruins
Bruins' weekly 3 stars: The Brad Marchand show continues February 4, 2017 | 5:49 PM
BOSTON, MA - MAY 31: NFL Player Tom Brady (L) and Chef Guy Fieri attend the Tom Brady Football Challenge for the Best Buddies Challenge: Hyannis Port on May 31, 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Best Buddies)
New England Patriots
Here's the cheat meal Guy Fieri would serve Tom Brady February 4, 2017 | 5:08 PM
Dan Wannstedt was the Bears head coach from 1993-98 and the Dolphins coach from 2000-04.
New England Patriots
Here is how one former NFL coach sees Super Bowl LI unfolding February 4, 2017 | 3:05 PM
Foxboro-08/08/12- Tom Brady chases his son John, as his wife, Gisele Bundchen(rt) looks on at the end of practice. The New England Patriots held practice with the New Orleans Saints at the practice fields. Boston Globe staff Photo by John Tlumacki(sports)
New England Patriots
100 photos of Tom Brady's years in New England February 4, 2017 | 2:07 PM
Comedian Josh Gondelman will donate $100 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund for every touchdown the Patriots score during Super Bowl LI.
New England Patriots
Uneasy with Trump-Pats ties, comedian launches Super Bowl fund-raiser February 4, 2017 | 12:32 PM
Malcolm Butler realizes he is known for making one of the greatest plays in Super Bowl history.
New England Patriots
Malcolm Butler has come a long way since The Interception February 4, 2017 | 12:00 PM
Bill Belichick began his career in 1975 as a special assistant for the Baltimore Colts.
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick’s poetic prelude to ‘It is what it is’ February 4, 2017 | 11:48 AM
Michael Jackson performs during halftime of Super Bowl XXVII at the Rose Bowl on January 31, 1993.
Super Bowl
Untold stories from Super Bowls past . . . February 4, 2017 | 11:37 AM