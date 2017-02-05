Watch Bill Belichick cheat to win SNL’s Super Bowl edition of Celebrity Family Feud

Cast member Bobby Moynihan as Patriots coach Bill Belichick in SNL's Super Bowl edition of Celebrity Family Feud.
Cast member Bobby Moynihan as Patriots coach Bill Belichick in SNL's Super Bowl edition of Celebrity Family Feud. –Screenshot via YouTube
With less than 24 hours until kickoff, Saturday Night Live gave us a Super Bowl edition of their recurring Celebrity Family Feud sketch. The two teams? Celebrity Patriots fans versus celebrity Falcons fans.

The Falcons fan team included singer Justin Bieber, actor Samuel L. Jackson, celebrity chef Paula Dean and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

“Absolutely, love the Falcons,” an emotionless Goodell said, when asked if he was really a fan. “Doesn’t have anything to do with not wanting to give the Super Bowl trophy to Tom Brady.”

On the Patriots side, it was Brady’s wife and Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen, Patriots coach Bill Belichick, actor Casey Affleck, and singer Lady Gaga. Keenan Thompson reprieved his role as host Steve Harvey.

Highlights include Harvey’s inability to understand Bundchen’s accent, Belichick forcing a laugh, and Leslie Jones as Jackson momentarily cracking mid-sketch.

But of course, when the game was on the line, leave it to the Patriots mastermind to help his team get the final answer. After Bundchen’s response is the unlikely top answer for one thing you would bring to a party —”The Beautiful Spirit of Togetherness That Makes Us All Part of the Tapestry of Humanity —the host has his suspicions.

“Bill Belichick, did you hack the board?” Harvey asks.

In response, Belichick just laughs.

