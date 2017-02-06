Matt Patricia took a not-so-subtle jab at Roger Goodell with his travel attire

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

There were subtle jabs at Roger Goodell.

And then there was Matt Patricia’s T-shirt when the team arrived back home at Logan airport Monday.

Matt Patricia rocking our Goodell clown shirt like an absolute legend pic.twitter.com/xQRgLgUb6C — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 6, 2017

The Patriots defensive coordinator’s shirt with the NFL commissioner sporting a clown nose is the product of Barstool Sports, who you may remember had four employees arrested in May 2015 for a Deflategate sit-in at the NFL’s New York City offices.