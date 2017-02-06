Matt Patricia took a not-so-subtle jab at Roger Goodell with his travel attire
There were subtle jabs at Roger Goodell.
And then there was Matt Patricia’s T-shirt when the team arrived back home at Logan airport Monday.
Matt Patricia rocking our Goodell clown shirt like an absolute legend pic.twitter.com/xQRgLgUb6C
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 6, 2017
The Patriots defensive coordinator’s shirt with the NFL commissioner sporting a clown nose is the product of Barstool Sports, who you may remember had four employees arrested in May 2015 for a Deflategate sit-in at the NFL’s New York City offices.
