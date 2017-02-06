The New York Post is still trolling the Patriots after Super Bowl LI

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Emerging triumphant in Super Bowl LI, the Patriots have had the last laugh on the team’s many opponents. Still, some have persisted even after New England staged the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history to win a fifth championship.

The New York Post, which reveled in Deflategate headlines during the height of the controversy, went with a front page pun along the same lines:

Tomorrow's cover: Patriots stage furious rally to stun Falcons in Super Bowl LI https://t.co/H50w0o3n8y pic.twitter.com/bIjUhUzzCb — New York Post (@nypost) February 6, 2017