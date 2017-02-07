Morning sports update: Devin McCourty to skip White House visit because of President Trump
The Patriots are getting ready to board the duck boats in Boston even if not all of them are planning on making a trip to the White House, the Bruins axed their coach, and the Red Sox showed us spring is on the way.
New England Patriot Devin McCourty Also Won’t Visit the White House Because of President Trump: On Monday, Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty told TIME he, too, will skip the congratulatory trip. “I’m not going to the White House,” McCourty wrote in a text message to TIME from the team bus. “Basic reason for me is I don’t feel accepted in the White House. With the president having so many strong opinions and prejudices I believe certain people might feel accepted there while others won’t.” [TIME]
Bruins fire coach Claude Julien in 10th season; name Bruce Cassidy interim coach: The Boston Bruins fired Stanley Cup-winning coach Claude Julien on Tuesday as the team was in danger of missing the playoffs for a third straight season. He was the longest-tenured coach in the NHL. [Boston.com]
What you need to know about the Patriots’ Super Bowl victory parade: No matter rain or snow or, as forecasted, both, the Patriots are set to to take to the streets of Boston for a victory parade Tuesday. And whether you’re watching from home or at work or out there on the streets with them, here’s what you need to know about the celebration. [Boston.com]
In a sure sign of spring, Red Sox truck departs for Florida: It’s hauling an assortment of baseball equipment and supplies including more than 20,000 baseballs, 1,100 bats, 400 T-shirts, 20 cases of bubble gum and 60 cases of sunflower seeds. [Boston.com]
