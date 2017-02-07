Morning sports update: Devin McCourty to skip White House visit because of President Trump

The Patriots are getting ready to board the duck boats in Boston even if not all of them are planning on making a trip to the White House, the Bruins axed their coach, and the Red Sox showed us spring is on the way.

New England Patriot Devin McCourty Also Won’t Visit the White House Because of President Trump: On Monday, Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty told TIME he, too, will skip the congratulatory trip. “I’m not going to the White House,” McCourty wrote in a text message to TIME from the team bus. “Basic reason for me is I don’t feel accepted in the White House. With the president having so many strong opinions and prejudices I believe certain people might feel accepted there while others won’t.” [TIME]