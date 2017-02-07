Political divides seep into Patriots euphoria

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

“I’m not going to go.”

Those were the words of Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett shortly after winning a historic Super Bowl game Sunday night as reporters peppered him with questions about whether he’d make good on a threat to boycott the traditional White House ceremony for victorious teams.

“I just won a Super Bowl,” said the 29 year-old football star, trying to deflect questions as his young daughter sat on his lap and played with the microphones shoved in his face. “I don’t want to talk about politics.”

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.