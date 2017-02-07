Political divides seep into Patriots euphoria

Houston, TX 2-1-17: Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett sports a NASA hat as he listens to a question from a reporter. The New England Patriots held a press availability at their hotel in Houston this afternoon. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) reporter: various topic: Super Bowl
Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett said he would not participate in a team visit to the White House. –Jim Davis / Boston Globe
By
The Boston Globe
9:12 AM

“I’m not going to go.”

Those were the words of Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett shortly after winning a historic Super Bowl game Sunday night as reporters peppered him with questions about whether he’d make good on a threat to boycott the traditional White House ceremony for victorious teams.

“I just won a Super Bowl,” said the 29 year-old football star, trying to deflect questions as his young daughter sat on his lap and played with the microphones shoved in his face. “I don’t want to talk about politics.”

