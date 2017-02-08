Patriots’ Nate Solder politely defies Bill Belichick’s ‘no days off’ chant

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Bill Belichick probably thought he made himself clear.

"NO DAYS OFF! NO DAYS OFF! NO DAYS OFF!" Bill Belichick leads chant at @Patriots Parade. https://t.co/aybL3ztRRY — NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2017

“No days off! No days off! No days off!” the Patriots head coach chanted to fans Tuesday in City Hall Plaza after the team’s victory parade.

But after preseason, a 14-2 regular season record, and a playoff run to the Super Bowl trophy, offensive lineman Nate Solder had other ideas.

Dear Bill, I'm taking today off.

-Nate — Nate Solder (@soldernate) February 8, 2017

Hey, at least he let his coach know.