Patriots’ Nate Solder politely defies Bill Belichick’s ‘no days off’ chant

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Nate Solder #77 of the New England Patriots celebrates with his son Hudson Solder after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Patriots' Nate Solder celebrates with his son Hudson after Super Bowl LI. –Al Bello / Getty Images
By
1:55 PM

Bill Belichick probably thought he made himself clear.

“No days off! No days off! No days off!” the Patriots head coach chanted to fans Tuesday in City Hall Plaza after the team’s victory parade.

But after preseason, a 14-2 regular season record, and a playoff run to the Super Bowl trophy, offensive lineman Nate Solder had other ideas.

Hey, at least he let his coach know.

