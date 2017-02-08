Morning Sports Update: Tom Brady texts Isaiah Thomas: ‘It’s your turn next’

The Bruins sacked Claude Julien, the Patriots paraded through Boston with five Lombardi Trophies and the Celtics looked to take inspiration from the latter.

C’s Draw Motivation from Patriots’ Super Bowl Win: The Celtics’ star point guard has recently formed a friendship with Brady, and the two have become regular texting buddies. Thomas was quick to send the four-time Super Bowl MVP a congratulatory message right after Sunday’s game, and he immediately received a thankful response – along with a motivational note – in return. [Celtics.com]

Bruins fire coach Claude Julien in 10th season; name Bruce Cassidy interim coach: The Boston Bruins fired Stanley Cup-winning coach Claude Julien on Tuesday as the team was in danger of missing the playoffs for a third straight season. He was the longest-tenured coach in the NHL. General manager Don Sweeney announced the change on Tuesday, naming assistant Bruce Cassidy the interim coach. [Boston.com]

Bruins losing ‘a huge asset’ in Claude Julien, Brad Marchand says:“I was very disappointed,” said Marchand. “I couldn’t believe that it finally came to this. I think we are losing a huge asset to our organization and our team, and we all realize that in here.” [BostonGlobe.com]

Watch Tom Brady’s speech to Patriots fans: ‘We brought it home’: As he took the microphone at the Patriots’ Super Bowl celebration on Tuesday in Boston, Tom Brady began by reminding the fans about what he had told them before the game. [Boston.com]

The Patriots’ victory parade is overflowing with signs mocking Roger Goodell: But for many fans, it’s also a celebration of the team’s victory over Roger Goodell, who suspended Tom Brady for four games because of the Deflategate scandal. As a result, anti-Goodell sentiment — on signs, shirts, and in snow-covered Copley Square — is prevalent at the parade:

