Bill Belichick’s girlfriend shows love for her ‘hero’ on Instagram after Super Bowl win

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

While Bill Belichick is known for not showing much emotion, girlfriend Linda Holliday didn’t hold back in a series of congratulatory Instagram posts, voicing her enthusiastic support for the Patriots’ head coach.

Holliday, who works as the Executive Director of the Bill Belichick Foundation, posted a celebratory collage following New England’s 34-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

She followed that post up with one thanking the fans after the team’s parade in Boston on Tuesday.

Belichick, 64, and Holliday, 58, met at a Palm Beach night club in 2007. The thought of Belichick at a night club might be hard to fathom, but the pair began dating soon after and now have been together for nearly 10 years.

Advertisement

Holliday definitely plays her part as an ardent super fan. In addition to consistently posting on social media, she even ordered her own version of her boyfriend’s classic hoodie look for the Super Bowl.