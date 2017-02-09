Chris Long already ‘planned on skipping’ White House trip before open letter asking him to

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Another member of the Super Bowl champion Patriots isn’t planning on attending the team’s eventual trip to the White House to visit President Trump: Defensive end Chris Long

Long joins a list that already includes Martellus Bennett, Dont’a Hightower and Devin McCourty. The 31-year-old, who spoke out in favor of Colin Kaepernick’s right to protest the national anthem in September, took to Twitter to answer an open letter written to him by Chuck Modiano of the New York Daily News. The letter urged him to “stand up to Trump with your Patriots teammates.”

Long made his position clear:

Oh Chuck. Planned on skipping, hadn't been asked. Don't need an open letter explaining my own words to me. Not *joining* anyone. My call. https://t.co/XWo9x2XT40 — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 9, 2017