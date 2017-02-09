Marty Walsh says if he played for the Patriots, he wouldn’t go to Trump’s White House, either

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Marty Walsh says he supports the New England Patriots players who are planning to boycott the team’s visit to the White House because of their views about President Donald Trump.

And in an interview Wednesday with the Boston Herald, the Boston mayor said he wouldn’t go, if he played for the team, either. (A big “if,” clearly.)

“I commend them for it,” Walsh said. “If they don’t want to go, they don’t have to go.”

So far, three Patriots players have said they will not partake in the team’s White House trip: Martellus Bennett, Devin McCourty, and Dont’a Hightower.

“I would not go, not with the actions that have come out of Washington,” the mayor said, according to the Herald. “If I were a player … I would not go as a player, myself, personally.”

Given Walsh’s outspoken criticism of the Trump administration, his stance is not particularly surprising. Plus, like McCourty and Hightower, Walsh has already been to the White House before.

Perhaps the larger question is: If the Boston mayor was a player on the Patriots, what position would he play?

We think he’d made a decent outside fullback, or maybe outside linebacker. Better watch your back, James Develin.