Morning sports update: Alan Branch will skip White House visit

The Celtics bested the Blazers behind another strong fourth-quarter performance from Isaiah Thomas, while the Bruins’ earned Bruce Cassidy his first win as interim head coach.

DL Alan Branch joins growing number of Patriots who say they won’t go to White House: The veteran Patriots defensive lineman said he will be “spending time with family” instead. (WEEI)

Thomas has 34 and Celtics beat Blazers 120-111: “I was missing a lot of easy shots all night long. It was a tough night for me offensively. But I just stay the course,” Thomas said. “The guys keep saying ‘Keep shooting, just get open.’ I just try to make those shots.” (Boston.com)

Bruins beat Sharks 6-3 in Bruce Cassidy’s coaching debut: ‘‘It’s been a busy two or three days,’’ Cassidy said. ‘‘I’ll tell you this: I’m going to sleep well tonight. … But yeah, who doesn’t enjoy a win?’’ (Boston.com)

Danny Amendola joins Instagram with Super Bowl pic: With his post, Danny’s message was clear: “Never quit.” (Patriots.com)

NESN to television 15 Red Sox spring training games: The lone televised matchup with the Yankees is Tuesday, March 21 (6:30). (Boston.com)

Pablo Sandoval ‘worked his tail off,’ Red Sox teammate says: Sandoval, whose 2016 season ended in early May due to shoulder surgery, was at JetBlue Park on Thursday, reportedly taking swings from both sides of the plate and looking noticeably slimmer than he has in the past. (ESPN)