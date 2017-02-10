Robert Kraft dines with Trump, Japanese prime minister at Mar-a-Lago
First lady Melania Trump and Shinzo Abe's wife, Akie Abe, were also at the dinner.
Robert Kraft, the owner of the Super Bowl-winning New England Patriots, is joining President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and their wives for dinner at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
Robert Kraft at Mar-A-Lago sitting w/@RealDonaldTrump & @Flotus & Japanese PM. Trump: "they must have heard you were coming" #wcvb #Patriots pic.twitter.com/Uo7yH1jWNH
— Scott Isaacs (@ScottIsaacs) February 11, 2017
Trump began the dinner at Mar-a-Lago’s crowded patio restaurant by talking up Kraft and joking that the assembled U.S. and Japanese press had heard Kraft was there.
Trump said Kraft ‘‘knew he was going to win the game, even when he was down 28-3.’’
The president also quipped about all the interpreters who had pulled up chairs to their not-so-large table.
‘‘We need more interpreters,’’ he joked. ‘‘They don’t play games.’’