Someone nailed deflated footballs to a telephone pole on the way to Roger Goodell’s Maine house
For Patriots fans, Super Bowl LI celebrations seem to consist of two key elements: worship Tom Brady and mock Roger Goodell.
One loyal Pats fan apparently decided to take things to the next level by nailing deflated footballs to a telephone pole in Scarborough, Maine. The pole is on the way to the NFL commissioner’s summer house, according to Maine’s WCSH 6.
Incredibly passionate Pats fan did this on a telephone pole near @nflcommish home in Maine. He drives by this pole everyday. 👊🏼😂 pic.twitter.com/qiNCat5JXc
— You wish you knew… (@DarlingDiatribe) February 8, 2017
