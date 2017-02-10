Someone nailed deflated footballs to a telephone pole on the way to Roger Goodell’s Maine house

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

For Patriots fans, Super Bowl LI celebrations seem to consist of two key elements: worship Tom Brady and mock Roger Goodell.

One loyal Pats fan apparently decided to take things to the next level by nailing deflated footballs to a telephone pole in Scarborough, Maine. The pole is on the way to the NFL commissioner’s summer house, according to Maine’s WCSH 6.

Incredibly passionate Pats fan did this on a telephone pole near @nflcommish home in Maine. He drives by this pole everyday. 👊🏼😂 pic.twitter.com/qiNCat5JXc — You wish you knew… (@DarlingDiatribe) February 8, 2017