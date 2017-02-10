Someone nailed deflated footballs to a telephone pole on the way to Roger Goodell’s Maine house

epa05777288 Fans carry signs making fun of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell as duck boats carrying the New England Patriots make their way down Boylston Street during the New England Patriots victory parade through the streets of Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 07 February 2017. The New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on 05 February 2017.
A fan at the Patriots' Super Bowl victory parade Tuesday in Boston. –Abby Campbell / EPA
By
February 10, 2017

For Patriots fans, Super Bowl LI celebrations seem to consist of two key elements: worship Tom Brady and mock Roger Goodell.

One loyal Pats fan apparently decided to take things to the next level by nailing deflated footballs to a telephone pole in Scarborough, Maine. The pole is on the way to the NFL commissioner’s summer house, according to Maine’s WCSH 6.

TOPICS: New England Patriots
