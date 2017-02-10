Tom Brady celebrates unifying ‘singular experience’ of sports on social media

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Tom Brady celebrated the ability of sports to bring people together in an Instagram post Friday.

“This is why we love sports, right? No dogma, no blind faith, no rules you have to buy into — just attendance. Show up, and miracles happen. People of every race, religion, ethnicity, political POV and lifestyle share a singular experience for a few hours and become one,” the Patriots quarterback captioned a photo of Julian Edelman’s catch in Super Bowl 51.