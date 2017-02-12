Everyone loves to hate the Patriots like Boston loved to hate the Yankees

Fans in New England might just be able to relate to their New York counterparts.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, center, speaks to a crowd as he and head coach Bill Belichick hold Super Bowl trophies during a rally Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate Sunday's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston.
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, center, speaks to a crowd as he and head coach Bill Belichick hold Super Bowl trophies during a rally on Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston. –Barry Chin /The Boston Globe via AP
By
Rich Levine
6:15 PM

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

COMMENTARY

It’s been a week since the Patriots won the Super Bowl, and looking back now, with the dust about settled, we can safely say that Patriots hate is alive and well outside of New England.

Related Links

Super Bowl LI brought a full moon’s worth of of howling animosity like we’ve never heard, and Pats fans have heard a lot. But nothing — not years of “You’re just lucky!” followed by years of “You’re just cheaters!” — prepares a human for the likes of “You guys are white supremacists!” Everything really escalated down in Houston. It was the perfect storm of football insanity amid this tidal wave of political and social chaos.

 

But no matter the inspiration, or the volatile state of this country, as long as the Pats keep winning, people will keep finding ways to hate them. This team, its coach and its quarterback will continue to serve as lightning rods, sources of anger and frustration.

For all the horrible comparisons and questionable associations, here’s one that suddenly doesn’t sound so bad:

Advertisement

“It’s amazing how mad people get when the Pats win,” a friend wrote on Monday. “Guess I know how Yankee fans felt all those years.”

Now, in case you don’t remember, because it’s really been a while, the New York Yankees were once a historically fantastic baseball team. Over five years, from 1996-2000, they won four World Series. In 2001, they came within two outs of winning their fifth in six years. There wasn’t a more dominant stretch of baseball in four decades before them, and there’s been nothing close since. That dynasty was a true dynasty in every sense of the word.

On November 4, 2001, the same day Luis Gonzalez ended the Yankees’ season with a World Series walk-off, 24-year-old Tom Brady led the Patriots to a victory in Atlanta. He then led them to wins in 10 of their next 11 games, including Super Bowl XXXVI. Two days later, the city of Boston hosted its first of 10 championship parades over the ensuing 15 years, and if you’re old enough you can close your eyes and still remember that afternoon. You can see Brady with that dorky smile glued to his face, living out the first days of the rest of his life. You can see Ty Law and Lawyer Milloy in their mink coats, getting down with Robert Kraft. You can see special teams captain Larry Izzo grab the mic on stage — and lead the crowd in a rousing “YANKEES SUCK” chant.

Advertisement

Yeah, that’s right.

A “Yankees Suck” chant.

Now imagine if something like that happened today. Imagine the Buffalo Sabres won the Stanley Cup, and at the parade a few days later, the crowd broke into a “Brady Sucks!” chant.

Imagine how Pats fans would feel.

Imagine how Buffalo fans would look.

That was Boston in 2002.

That’s how much Boston hated the Yankees.

That’s how wrapped up, focused and frustrated we were by everything they did and represented.

That parade was Boston’s happiest sports moment since 1986, yet somehow it was necessary for fans — not all, but enough — to remind the unrivaled best team in baseball, a team that embarrassed them year after year, that they sucked. Objectively, it makes no sense. What’s funnier is that these days the Yankees actually kind of do suck. They’ve missed the playoffs in three of the last four years. The one year they made it was the one game play-in, and they were three-hit at home by the Astros.

So when they suck, no one cares. When they’re historically dominant, everyone attacks them. Hmm, that sounds familiar.

So does, at least from a New England perspective, the Yankees’ reputation as the “Evil Empire.” It was a kingdom built by a ruthless dictator who acted boldly, broke the rules, fought the league, had questionable political associations and stifled personalities to fit a mold he’d created.

Worse, with all the nastiness going on behind the scenes, was that this team was fronted by this soft-spoken kid from Michigan. A good-looking, all-American dude whose life was too cool to be real; who dated famous women off the field and benefitted from every lucky bounce on it. While the world fawned over his every move, his detractors wondered if he was even that good, or just a benefactor of fate and a product of his system. But one thing everyone agreed on is that this guy was deathly allergic to a revealing quote. He never spoke up. He never took a stand. Like Michael Jordan before him, his public image was only about winning. He was a brand. He was a machine. He wasn’t totally authentic and that rubbed people the wrong way.

Advertisement

But when it came to rubbing people the wrong way, worse than the ruthless boss and the blessed captain, were the fans. It was Yankees fans who got under your skin more than anything because what did they do to deserve so much happiness? They were merely born in the right place at the right time, but that didn’t stop them from constantly and publicly and unapologetically showering in the riches, as if these accolades were something they’d earned while others had not.

That’s the way we perceived it.

In reality, we were jealous. In reality, they were just a generation of insanely lucky sports fans who didn’t know any better. What were they supposed to do, not celebrate? Not defend their team against constant attacks and criticisms? Not lash out at other fans who had something to say about everything?

They never got sick of winning either. You thought they might eventually, but no — it only made them stronger, and more smug. And the smugger they got, the angrier we got, and the angrier we got, the smugger they got, and then they kept winning and the cycle kept repeating and it got to the point where rooting against the Yankees became as energizing as rooting for the Sox, where a Yankees loss was the world’s win, and — hold on now.

Wait a second.

Did Pats fans just become Yankees fans?

Yup.

Should we all go do karate in the garage?

Yup.

This might not be a comparison Boston fans are fond of, but let’s be honest, after two weeks spent lumped in with far worse, Yankee fans aren’t so bad.

TOPICS: New England Patriots Super Bowl LI Boston Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Red Sox third baseman Pablo Sandoval arrived at the team's spring training complex in Fort Myers, Fla., on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 and joined teammates taking batting practice.
Boston Red Sox
Five questions the Red Sox must answer February 12, 2017 | 2:25 PM
PATS SLIDER 1 Houston, TX - 2/05/2017 - New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett (88) poses for a selfie with his brother Michael Bennett who plays for the Seattle Seahawks while on the field for pre game warm ups. The Atlanta Falcons play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Feb. 5, 2017. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Ben Volin, Topic: 06Super Bowl, LOID: 8.3.1481249206.
NFL
Seahawks' Michael Bennett pulls out of Israel trip February 12, 2017 | 1:54 PM
Tennis
U.S. Tennis apologizes for Nazi-era anthem at Fed Cup match February 12, 2017 | 1:28 PM
ST MORITZ, SWITZERLAND - FEBRUARY 12: Joan Verdu of Andorra competes in the Men's Downhill during the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships on February 12, 2017 in St Moritz, Switzerland. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
Olympics
Voters in Swiss Alps reject 2026 Olympic bid for St. Moritz, Davos February 12, 2017 | 12:30 PM
Olympics
U.S. Olympian still waiting to see if she's a Sochi medalist February 12, 2017 | 9:48 AM
Boston, MA - 06/07/12 - (fourth quarter) Boston Celtics center Fab Melo (13) gets a hand from Boston Celtics shooting guard Leandro Barbosa (12) after scoring late in garbage time. Boston Celtics NBA basketball, action and reaction. The Celtics play the Los Angeles Lakers at TD Garden. - (Globe Staff Photo / Barry Chin), section: Sports, reporter: Baxter Holmes, slug: 08Lakers-Celtics, LOID: 5.1.553378088.
Boston Celtics
Police: Former Celtics center Fab Melo dies in Brazil February 12, 2017 | 9:28 AM
Red Sox third baseman Pablo Sandoval arrived at the team's spring training complex in Fort Myers, Fla., on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 and joined teammates taking batting practice.
Sports Q
Debate: Will Pablo Sandoval help the Red Sox in 2017? February 12, 2017 | 7:00 AM
Houston, TX Feb. 5 2017: patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are pictured on the podium, I think the youngster in the middle is one of Brady's sons. The Atlanta Falcons play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Feb 5. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) reporter: various topic: Super Bowl
Super Bowl LI
How the Patriots' comeback forced 3 reporters to rewrite their Super Bowl stories February 12, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas, right, goes to the basket as Jazz forward Trey Lyles (41) defends.
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas, Kelly Olynyk lead Celtics past Jazz February 12, 2017 | 2:12 AM
Boston Bruins
Bruce Cassidy wins 2nd as Bruins' coach, 4-3 over Canucks February 11, 2017 | 5:11 PM
Bruins
Boston Bruins
Bruins honor Super Bowl champion Patriots before game February 11, 2017 | 1:51 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28 in overtime during Super Bowl 51.
New England Patriots
10 moves the Patriots should make this offseason February 11, 2017 | 11:52 AM
Hanley Ramirez (3rd from L) celebrates his three-run home run against the Yankees with teammate Xander Bogaerts (2nd from L) during the fifth inning at Fenway Park in Boston, MA, September 18, 2016.
Boston Red Sox
AL East preview: What you need to know about the Red Sox and their rivals February 11, 2017 | 7:00 AM
Olympics
Hockey prepares Plan B if NHL players don't go to Olympics February 11, 2017 | 2:24 AM
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Boston Red Sox
With David Ortiz retired, Red Sox now look to Chris Sale February 10, 2017 | 10:10 PM
US President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (2nd-L), his wife Akie Abe (R), US First Lady Melania Trump (L) and Robert Kraft (2nd-L),owner of the New England Patriots, sit down for dinner at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on February 10, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMMNICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images
New England Patriots
Robert Kraft dines with Trump, Japanese prime minister at Mar-a-Lago February 10, 2017 | 9:09 PM
George Montilio (left) Roel Malimean, and Ariel Botelho with the life-sized cake of Tom Brady.
New England Patriots
Montilio’s celebrates Super Bowl win with life-sized Tom Brady cake February 10, 2017 | 8:49 PM
Pablo Sandoval took some batting practice Thursday.
Boston Red Sox
A slimmer Pablo Sandoval shows up early to Red Sox camp February 10, 2017 | 8:45 PM
Boston, MA - 2/07/2017 - New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick hoist three of the five Lombardi championship trophies the team has won during the rally on city hall plaza. The New England Patriots are celebrated during a victory parade in Boston. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Metro, Reporter: Globe Staff, Topic: 08parade, LOID: 8.3.1553838056.
New England Patriots
Maine mayors ask for Patriots visit after governor's criticism February 10, 2017 | 8:20 PM
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons walks off the field after losing 34-28 to the New England Patriots during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
NFL
Matt Ryan posts a sincere 'thank you' video to Falcons fans February 10, 2017 | 7:30 PM
Tom Brady reacts in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady celebrates unifying 'singular experience' of sports on social media February 10, 2017 | 6:33 PM
Boston Bruins interim head coach Bruce Cassidy, top right, talks to his players during a timeout in the third period against the Sharks, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Boston.
Boston Bruins
Bruins' weekly 3 stars: The Bruce Cassidy era begins February 10, 2017 | 6:30 PM
epa05777288 Fans carry signs making fun of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell as duck boats carrying the New England Patriots make their way down Boylston Street during the New England Patriots victory parade through the streets of Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 07 February 2017. The New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on 05 February 2017.
New England Patriots
Someone nailed deflated footballs to a telephone pole on the way to Roger Goodell's Maine house February 10, 2017 | 5:46 PM
Three touchdowns and a two-point conversion in the Super Bowl? We won't forget James White, now or ever. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Unconventional Review: One last look back at a Super Bowl for the ages February 10, 2017 | 2:44 PM
Boston, MA- February 07, 2017: Pats' Owner Robert Kraft waves to the crowd during the New England Patriots Super Bowl LI victory parade in Boston, MA on February 07, 2017. (Globe staff photo / Craig F. Walker) section: metro reporter: New England Patriots Super Bowl Parade 2017 boston globe staff
New England Patriots
Robert Kraft compares chances of Tom Brady retiring to Brexit overturn February 10, 2017 | 1:05 PM
Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett (88) and running back LeGarrette Blount (29) talk on the sideline.
New England Patriots
Patriots players explain why they won't visit the White House February 10, 2017 | 12:40 PM
Roger Goodell and Tom Brady shake hands after Super Bowl LI.
New England Patriots
Chat sports and media with Chad Finn at 2:30 February 10, 2017 | 11:55 AM
Tiger Woods reacts after his approach shot on the 18th hole during a practice round for the 2015 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wisc.
Golf
Tiger Woods pulls out of next 2 tournaments February 10, 2017 | 11:36 AM
NFL
NFL more forceful on Texas 'bathroom bill' after Super Bowl February 10, 2017 | 11:30 AM
Boston Marathon
Man who completed 744 marathons dies at age 96 February 10, 2017 | 11:13 AM