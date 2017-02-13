Patriots’ Cyrus Jones admits ‘disappointment’ in rookie season on social media

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

In the wake of what he called the “by far one of the most challenging times in my life,” Patriots cornerback Cyrus Jones took to Instagram to address his difficult rookie season.

Even though he emerged a Super Bowl champion along with the rest of the Patriots, Jones experienced a series of challenges on an individual level. Winning the job of kickoff and punt returner early in the season, he fumbled a combined five times (four on punts, once from a kickoff). Along with eventually losing his place on special teams, Jones struggled to get on the field as a cornerback.

Without a first-round pick in the 2016 draft, Jones (taken in the second round) entered the 2016 season as the Patriots’ highest profile rookie. He wrote a lengthy caption to a picture he posted on his Instagram account in which he discussed his rookie setbacks and how it’s motivated him going forward: