Patriots’ Cyrus Jones admits ‘disappointment’ in rookie season on social media
"I learned many lessons that as a man I can say I truly needed to learn."
In the wake of what he called the “by far one of the most challenging times in my life,” Patriots cornerback Cyrus Jones took to Instagram to address his difficult rookie season.
Even though he emerged a Super Bowl champion along with the rest of the Patriots, Jones experienced a series of challenges on an individual level. Winning the job of kickoff and punt returner early in the season, he fumbled a combined five times (four on punts, once from a kickoff). Along with eventually losing his place on special teams, Jones struggled to get on the field as a cornerback.
Without a first-round pick in the 2016 draft, Jones (taken in the second round) entered the 2016 season as the Patriots’ highest profile rookie. He wrote a lengthy caption to a picture he posted on his Instagram account in which he discussed his rookie setbacks and how it’s motivated him going forward:
Reflecting back on my rookie season, this was by far one of the most challenging times in my life. I experienced a lot of pain, disappointment, embarrassment and overall dissatisfaction with myself. But through this time, I learned many lessons that as a man I can say I truly needed to learn.."Failure is another opportunity to begin again more intelligently" and the things I went through this year made me better and wiser. Regardless, I was blessed to be apart of something far greater than myself! I experienced the ultimate measure of success in this game we play…and did it with an even greater group of men and I'll never take that for granted. I was quickly reminded how much love and respect I have for this sport and also how much it means to so many people. So with that being said #patsnation , in 2017, 24 will be back and ready to work for the best fans in football! #revenge #godstimingnotmine #seeyallinyear2