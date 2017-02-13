Patriots’ Brian Daboll to interview as Alabama OC, reports say

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Patriots tight ends coach Brian Daboll is expected to interview for the offensive coordinator’s job at Alabama, according to multiple reports.

Daboll worked for Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban as a graduate assistant at Michigan State in the 1990s.

