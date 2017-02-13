Patriots’ Brian Daboll to interview as Alabama OC, reports say
Patriots tight ends coach Brian Daboll is expected to interview for the offensive coordinator’s job at Alabama, according to multiple reports.
Daboll worked for Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban as a graduate assistant at Michigan State in the 1990s.
Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.
Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.
Advertisement
Get the Globe's updates on the Patriots for free.
Get Point After, delivering Patriots game stats and the inside scoop right to your inbox.