Morning sports update: Patriots reportedly file for ‘Blitz for Six’ trademark

Patriots look to next year, file for ‘Blitz for Six’ trademark: On Feb. 7, just two days after winning Super Bowl LI for their fifth championship, the Patriots filed to trademark the phrase “Blitz for Six,” hoping to use it on clothing — including hooded T-shirts, of course. Coach Bill Belichick is known for wearing Patriots hoodies. [ESPN.com]

Farrell: Panda must earn starting 3B job: “Pablo has done a great job of getting himself in better shape,” said Farrell. “But what he does on the field and if he can get back to previous levels before signing here as a free agent, that’s what we’re hopeful of. But it’s a spot to be in competition for.” [RedSox.com]

Projecting the Red Sox roster, Version 1: There are a few things to keep in mind when projecting rosters. First and foremost, flexibility matters. Blake Swihart and Eduardo Rodriguez have minor league options. Christian Vazquez and Steven Wright do not. So the Sox can retain all four players by sending Swihart and Rodriguez to the minors. [BostonGlobe.com]

Rask gets shutout; interim Cassidy 3-0 after Bruins’ 4-0 win: Tuukka Rask posted his first career regular-season home win over Montreal by making 25 saves for his sixth shutout, 39-year-old Zdeno Chara had an impressive move on his short-handed goal and the Bruins improved to 3-0 under interim coach Bruce Cassidy with an impressive 4-0 victory over the Canadiens on Sunday night. [Boston.com]