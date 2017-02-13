Robert Kraft talks Trump, Patriots players skipping White House visit on ‘Today’ show

"This is the first time it's gotten any media attention."

By
11:16 AM

Patriots owner Robert Kraft took a measured view of players who have decided to skip the team’s eventual White House visit following their Super Bowl victory during an appearance on the Today Show on Monday morning.

Kraft, who is friends with President Donald Trump, explained that skipping the trip isn’t unusual.

“Every time we’ve had the privilege of going to the White House, a dozen of our players don’t go,” Kraft explained to Today host Matt Lauer. “This is the first time it’s gotten any media attention.”

After joining Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for dinner over the weekend, Kraft’s noted on Monday morning that players have elected not to go for a varying set of reasons that aren’t always political in nature. He also reminded Lauer that his players are able to choose for themselves.

“This is America,” said Kraft. “We’re all free to do whatever is best for us, and we’re just privileged to be in a position of going.”

Here’s his full response to the question:

