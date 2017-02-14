Atlanta zoo names hissing cockroach after Tom Brady to make good on Super Bowl bet
"So without further ado, meet our newly-named Program Animal family!"
Let no one say that Zoo Atlanta doesn’t keep its promises. Even if it does so grudgingly.
In the wake of Super Bowl LI, it was time for the Atlanta-based zoo association to make good on a friendly bet it had with Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence. After the Patriots stormed back to stun the Falcons with a 34-28 overtime win, the Atlanta zoo workers chose a baby animal to name after the winning quarterback, which had been the terms of the bet.
Since the Patriots won, the name was obviously Tom Brady. The animal chosen was a young Madagascar hissing cockroach. Here’s Tom Brady’s video introduction:
Well … the New England Patriots won #SuperBowlLI, so that means we lost our bet with Roger Williams Park Zoo & Carousel Village. Before the game, our two zoos decided the losing side would name one of their baby animals after the winning team’s star quarterback, and figuring the losing side would be pretty bitter about it, we came to the agreement that baby animal … would be a Madagascar hissing cockroach. So without further ado – Meet our newly-named Program Animal family!