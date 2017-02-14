Atlanta zoo names hissing cockroach after Tom Brady to make good on Super Bowl bet

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Let no one say that Zoo Atlanta doesn’t keep its promises. Even if it does so grudgingly.

In the wake of Super Bowl LI, it was time for the Atlanta-based zoo association to make good on a friendly bet it had with Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence. After the Patriots stormed back to stun the Falcons with a 34-28 overtime win, the Atlanta zoo workers chose a baby animal to name after the winning quarterback, which had been the terms of the bet.

Since the Patriots won, the name was obviously Tom Brady. The animal chosen was a young Madagascar hissing cockroach. Here’s Tom Brady’s video introduction: