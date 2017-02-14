Julian Edelman envisions ‘Edelman’s Catch’ seafood restaurant in hilarious video

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

When Julian Edelman and Bill Belichick appeared on The Tonight Show last week, host Jimmy Fallon jokingly suggested that the Patriots receiver open up his own seafood restaurant called Edelman’s Catch, in honor of the receiver’s incredible fingertip grab in Super Bowl 51. In the Patriots receiver’s newest Facebook video, Edelman pictures what it would look like if he took Fallon’s bait.

The video features Edelman performing all the expected duties of a seafood restaurant owner, including gutting a fish, performing some accounting, and making a juggling catch of a (fake) lobster, all to the dulcet tones of Hall and Oates.

The comments on the video were quickly filled with fishy puns, including one that suggested that at Edelman’s Catch, “the fish and chips doesn’t come with fries it comes with rings.”

That elicited a response from the Patriots wide receiver.

“Actually it comes with fries,” Edelman wrote. “Rings you gotta work for.”