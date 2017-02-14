Morning sports update: Game-winning Super Bowl LI touchdown ball located

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

The Celtics are within two games of the top seed in the Eastern Conference, Jerry Remy is being treated for a cancer relapse, and there’s a new Beanpot champion in town.

Patriots’ game-winning TD ball from Super Bowl never missing: New England Patriots running back James White said he forgot to keep the football that he scored the game-winning touchdown with in Super Bowl LI, but luckily for him, an equipment assistant scooped it up, according to a team spokesman. (ESPN)

Now on display: The game winning ball from the #Patriots record breaking comeback to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. pic.twitter.com/6EVXfXoyli — The Hall (@TheHall) February 13, 2017

Harvard beats BU 6-3 for 1st Beanpot title since 1993: ‘‘This is a group that has really tackled making sure that our culture was right, had great leadership,’’ head coach Ted Donato said. ‘‘I think this was something they really wanted. They wanted to leave that legacy, that they were going to break the curse, so to speak. I’m happy for them.’’ (Boston.com)

UConn women win 100th straight game: Gabby Williams scored a career-high 26 points and Napheesa Collier added 18 to help the top-ranked Huskies beat No. 6 South Carolina 66-55 on Monday night in front of a sellout crowd of 10,167 that included past greats Sue Bird, Maya Moore, Tina Charles and Breanna Stewart, who helped the Huskies to the first 75 wins of this streak. (Boston.com)

Jerry Remy being treated for relapse of lung cancer: Remy, 64, was first diagnosed in 2008 and underwent surgery that November to remove a cancerous area from his lung. (Boston.com)

Isaiah Thomas, Marcus Smart help Celtics stay hot in 111-98 win over Mavs: ‘‘They’ve got a legitimate shot to get to the Finals with that team out of the East,’’ said Dallas coach Rick Carlisle, who played for the Celtics. ‘‘It’s a very good basketball team, so when you’re playing a team on that level, you’ve just gotta be on it from the very beginning.’’ (Boston.com)

Tom Brady tells the story of the Super Bowl 51 comeback: “I think it was one of the greatest games I have ever played in, but when I think of an interception return for a touchdown, some other missed opportunities in the first 37, 38 minutes of the game, I don’t really consider playing a good quarter-and-a-half plus overtime as one of the ‘best games ever.’” (Monday Morning Quarterback)