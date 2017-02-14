Tom Brady on Patriots skipping White House trip: ‘Everyone has their own choice’

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Tom Brady is aware that some of his teammates have already decided to skip the Patriots’ eventual visit to the White House, and he’s perfectly fine with it.

Asked on PFT Live about attendance for the trip to visit President Trump, Brady reflected on his own absence the last time the team went to the White House:

Everybody has their own choice. There’s certain years, like a couple years ago, I wanted to go and didn’t get the opportunity based on the schedule. We didn’t get told until I think like 10 days before we were going, and at that point I had something I’d been planning for months and couldn’t get there.

While some of his teammates are skipping the upcoming trip for political reasons, Brady sees the annual White House visit by Super Bowl champions as a non-partisan event:

It really is a great experience. Putting politics aside, it never was a political thing. At least, it never was to me. It meant you won a championship and you got to experience something cool with your team, with your teammates. Everyone has their own choice. It’s an offseason. These days are valuable for everybody. You only get so much time with your family and friends, and if people don’t want to go they don’t want to go and that’s their choice.