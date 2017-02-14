Tom Brady shares Valentine’s Day photo with Gisele and ‘littlest valentine’

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

For Valentine’s Day, Tom Brady had no problem sharing a photo shot after his most recent Super Bowl miracle.

Brady has been enjoying himself since directing the Patriots in the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history. He relished the team’s victory celebrations in New England, and spent time relaxing in Montana. To mark the day of love, the 39-year-old had a special message for his “littlest valentine” (daughter Vivian) and his “Numero Uno,” Gisele:

My littlest valentine and my Numero Uno…happy Valentine's Day! ❤ A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 14, 2017 at 6:45am PST